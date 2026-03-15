Plus: Cambodian sandwich shop, new sports bar and the return of Fixture Pizza Pub?

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Much of Milwaukee’s charm comes from its historic buildings. Former industrial spaces, Cream City buildings, dive bars filled with memorabilia and just the right amount of grime, though often overlooked in the city skyline, are nonetheless a source of pride for many residents.

Replicating that lived-in feel is no small feat, but that didn’t stop Cassis from trying.

A yearlong buildout transformed the spacious first floor of 333 Water into the newly opened restaurant, which aims to balance its modern, upscale digs with a sense of approachability. Instead of leaning on Milwaukee’s blue-collar roots, the design takes inspiration from a traditional French bistro.

Chicago-based design studio Kuchar spearheaded the interior, incorporating marble mosaic floors, vintage lights, brass details and wood paneling with filigree accents. Though quite large at 5,175 square feet, the finished space manages to feel cozy through deliberate sectioning.

Two- and four-top tables are clustered throughout the bar area, while long, double-sided banquettes span the center of the room. Horseshoe-shaped booths are slightly elevated and tucked into a back corner, with additional seating lining wall-to-wall windows overlooking the Milwaukee RiverWalk.

A mix of colors and textures — tile, velvet, rattan, dripping candle wax, and pops of blue, green and red — adds visual intrigue. Cassis includes 179 seats, 12 bar settings and a private dining room. Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Named for the tiny historic wine region in Provence, Cassis is inspired by the South of France with a menu of bistro classics. Since its January opening, the restaurant, led by Birch owners Kyle and Meghan Knall, has garnered high praise for photo-worthy dishes like ravioli Dauphine, foie gras pâté and escargot fricassee.

It expanded service with lunch and pre-dinner apéro earlier this week, and is expected to add brunch in the near future.

Cassis is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m.

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Cafe India Owner Buys Airport Hotel, Opens Mango Leaf Bar & Grill

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East Side Mexican Restaurant Wins Key Approval

A new East Side restaurant is on track to open in spring after winning approval from the Licenses Committee earlier this week. Pending a final vote from the Milwaukee Common Council, Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar could debut as soon as late March, though owner Ruben Herrera has not yet shared an official date. The Mexican restaurant at 2018 E. North Ave. represents a new era for Herrera, who grew up in his family’s restaurants — including one just steps away from the future location — but hasn’t yet operated his own. “I’ve been following my father ever since he opened his first business in 1987,” Herrera said, referring to Jalisco Restaurant at 1035 S. César E. Chávez Dr. The family later expanded with a location at 2207 E. North Ave., though it has since closed.

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New Sports Bar Proposed Near Marquette

The Near West Side could soon gain a new game day destination. Scoreboard Sports Bar is proposed to open at 2127 W. Wells St., giving the longtime tavern space new life as a laid-back hangout for fans of all kinds. Owner Telly Lock has a rich history in the neighborhood, dating back to his days playing peewee basketball just blocks from the future business. “My family grew up in that area,” said Lock, who went on to play high school basketball with dreams of becoming a sports broadcaster. He later launched painting and trucking companies, also working as a contractor for CertaPro Painters, 360 Painting and Two Day Painting. Lock’s work is visible throughout the neighborhood, including at Windsor Court Apartments, which he painted several years back. Meanwhile, his passion for sports has remained a constant.

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Downtown Snack Shop Reopens

After a two-week closure due to a license lapse, Jr’s Treats reopened Wednesday with limited hours and a shortened menu. Owner Nerilyn Cruz-Colon announced the return in an online post Tuesday night, calling the hiatus “unfortunate.” “We are still committed to our growth as a small business and have made necessary changes in order to continue to serve you all the best that we can,” she wrote. Among a host of menu changes, Jr’s Treats, 624 N. Water St., will no longer sell its baked, bone-in chicken wings. The decision follows complaints from Cruz-Colon’s landlord and a resident tenant of the building, discussed publicly during a July 2025 license hearing.

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Committee Recommends Denial For Mexican Restaurant

Plans for La Parrilla Restaurant Bar are on hold after the Milwaukee Licenses Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend denying a license for the business. Proposed in late 2025, the project would have revived a long-vacant building at 1724 W. Mitchell St. Owners Maricela Antunez Jimenez and Jorge Vasquez Ruiz planned a full renovation ahead of a target opening for the south side bar and restaurant at the end of 2026. Antunez Jimenez, speaking through an interpreter, told committee members La Parrilla would be different from a traditional restaurant, serving mostly snacks and appetizers, along with staples like tortas and tamales. The bar program would have featured micheladas, margaritas and other popular cocktails based on customer requests, she said. But the lengthy committee hearing revealed several issues with the proposed business, as well as objections from neighbors and area Alderman José G. Pérez.

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Two East Town Bars, Restaurant Left in Limbo

A trio of East Town businesses is in limbo after a potential new ownership group pulled its proposals late last week. As of March 6, Homewood Hospitality Group, LLC is no longer pursuing licenses for businesses at 750 and 782 N. Jefferson St., the former sites of SportClub, Experts Only and Barrel Burrito Company. License Division Manager James Cooney confirmed during a Tuesday hearing that registered agent Henry Meza had submitted a request to withdraw the applications. Milwaukee Licenses Committee members subsequently moved to accept the withdrawals. The businesses, previously operated by Caravan Hospitality Group, remain closed pending new plans.

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Licenses Committee Opposes Proposed Nightclub

A proposed south side nightclub is unlikely to proceed after the local alderperson said she could not support the business. Industry veteran Platon Peña Delgado submitted a license application for Mojito’s Night Club in late 2025, outlining plans to bring a full bar program and public entertainment to a vacant building at 2110 W. National Ave. On Tuesday, he appeared before the Milwaukee Licenses Committee and said the club would also provide opportunities for employees of his former business, Restaurant Jerez, who are struggling to find jobs. But the location and plan of operation raised concerns for area Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa, who objected to the nightclub, citing neighborhood issues like drug use and sex work that she said could be exacerbated by alcohol and late-night hours.

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Italian Food Truck Joining Zocalo

Italian food truck Nadi Plates quietly moved to Zócalo Food Park in early March, establishing a south-side presence as the company prepares to launch its flagship brick-and-mortar restaurant. The green-and-black truck, now parked at 636 S. 6th St., is on track to begin regular service by the end of the month, according to Austin Santaniello, head of administration at Nadi Plates. “Zócalo was one of the first places we visited when we were getting ideas and inspiration for Nadi Plates,” he told Urban Milwaukee via email. “When they reached out about this opportunity, it felt like a genuine full-circle moment for us.” While opening details are still being finalized, Santaniello said guests can expect familiar menu items like personal pizzas, calzones and Parmesan truffle fries. New flavors, specials and twists on traditional dishes are also expected as the business settles into full-time operations.

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All-Star Chefs Unite For Kennedy’s Disease Fundraiser

Nearly three dozen chefs from across the country will gather in Milwaukee next month for the seventh annual Dim Sum Give Some, a food-focused fundraiser benefiting the Kennedy’s Disease Association. The award-winning lineup includes Kennedy’s Disease advocate Dan Jacobs and his business partner, Dan Van Rite, along with several competitors-turned-friends from Jacobs’ time on “Top Chef.” Set for April 19, this year’s event will be the largest yet, marking a significant milestone: the 10th anniversary of Jacobs’ own diagnosis. Kennedy’s Disease is a rare neuromuscular disorder that progressively weakens muscles and fine motor skills. The chef, who has spoken candidly about his experience and used his “Top Chef” platform to raise awareness, said the realization “changed everything” for him.

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Biggby Coffee Abruptly Closes at Red Arrow Park

A marquee downtown park has again seen its cafe go dark. Biggby Coffee at Red Arrow Park is closed. The cafe at 920 N. Water St. had only been open since November 2024. It replaced a Starbucks that operated for 20 years. Franchisee Cream City Ventures announced the closure in a Facebook post late Sunday:

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Sobelman’s Offers Classic Burgers

Ask a local where you can find Milwaukee’s best burger and you are likely to get an answer that includes Sobelman’s Pub & Grill. Not only can you count on finding a great burger there, you can also have the burger in an original Schlitz tied house, one of many pubs built by the brewery in the late 1800s. In 1999, Dave and Melanie Sobelman opened Sobelman’s in this historic tavern and began to dish up some of Milwaukee’s best burgers, including my companion’s fresco, a burger for people who like it hot. The fresco started with a never-frozen Black Angus burger patty served on a freshly baked and grilled bun. This one-half-pound burger was topped with habanero cheese, raw onion and an avocado spread that oozed out of the bun with every bite. Then came the kicker: pico de gallo, an add-on that had a serious burn. Crisp lettuce and a tomato slice mitigated some of the spicy heat of this tasty flavor bomb. You will see a dozen burgers on the menu priced from $9 for the basic to $13.25 for the Wisco, a monster combination of a beef patty, a brat patty, Colby cheese, bacon, fried onions and sauerkraut. You can have fries with your burger or a heart-healthy bowl of fresh fruit. It was a photo of the breaded pork tenderloin that first took me to Sobelman’s and that I ordered on this occasion. This plate-sized piece of pork, coated with crisp breading and topped with superfluous lettuce, came partially enclosed in a grilled bun. The pork dwarfed the bun and covered most of the plate. It was also tender, delicious and more than enough meat for a second meal later.

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Cambodian-Inspired Vendor Joining 3rd Street Market Hall

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Sign Pledges That Fixture Pizza Pub Will Reopen

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