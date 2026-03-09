All-Star Chefs Unite For Kennedy’s Disease Fundraiser

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Nearly three dozen chefs from across the country will gather in Milwaukee next month for the seventh annual Dim Sum Give Some, a food-focused fundraiser benefiting the Kennedy’s Disease Association.

The award-winning lineup includes Kennedy’s Disease advocate Dan Jacobs and his business partner, Dan Van Rite, along with several competitors-turned-friends from Jacobs’ time on “Top Chef.”

Set for April 19, this year’s event will be the largest yet, marking a significant milestone: the 10th anniversary of Jacobs’ own diagnosis.

Kennedy’s Disease is a rare neuromuscular disorder that progressively weakens muscles and fine motor skills. The chef, who has spoken candidly about his experience and used his “Top Chef” platform to raise awareness, said the realization “changed everything” for him.

“I’ve learned to cook differently, move differently, and live differently,” Jacobs said in a statement. “Now, I want to mark this milestone by bringing Milwaukee the most star-studded lineup of chefs this event has ever had, and raise a record amount for research and awareness.”

Dim Sum Give Sum will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., with each chef offering their small plates for attendees to sample.

Along with Jacobs and Van Rite, co-owners of DanDan and EsterEv, Milwaukee-area participants include Gregory León of Amilinda, Zak Baker of Ca’Lucchenzo, Paul Bartolotta of The Bartolotta Restaurants, Adam Siegel of Lupi & Iris, Kurt Fogle of Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers, Kyle Knall of Birch and Cassis, Paul Zerkel and Lisa Kirkpatrick of Goodkind, Mitch Ciohon of Taco Moto, Justin Aprahamian of Sanford and Adam Pawlak of Egg & Flour.

Alums from “Top Chef” season 21 including Manny Barella, Kaleena Bliss, Soo Ahn, Valentine Howell, Alisha Elenz and Amanda Turner will also be present.

A full list of participating chefs is available to view online.

The $125 ticket cost covers food samples and complimentary soda. There will also be cash bars selling alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are available to purchase online.