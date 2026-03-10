Italian Food Truck Joining Zocalo

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Italian food truck Nadi Plates quietly moved to Zócalo Food Park in early March, establishing a south-side presence as the company prepares to launch its flagship brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The green-and-black truck, now parked at 636 S. 6th St., is on track to begin regular service by the end of the month, according to Austin Santaniello, head of administration at Nadi Plates.

“Zócalo was one of the first places we visited when we were getting ideas and inspiration for Nadi Plates,” he told Urban Milwaukee via email. “When they reached out about this opportunity, it felt like a genuine full-circle moment for us.”

While opening details are still being finalized, Santaniello said guests can expect familiar menu items like personal pizzas, calzones and Parmesan truffle fries. New flavors, specials and twists on traditional dishes are also expected as the business settles into full-time operations.

Before moving to Zócalo, the food truck regularly hosted pop-ups in front of Nadi Plates’ upcoming East Side restaurant at 2238 N. Farwell Ave., which is set to open this spring. The full-service restaurant will offer Italian small plates and craft cocktails, with gluten-free and plant-based options throughout the menu.

A European-style cafe, Il Grande Bambino, will follow shortly after, serving espresso and light bites, as well as lunch catering for nearby businesses.

Nadi Plates is soon to enter its fourth year — likely the busiest yet. While balancing work on the upcoming restaurant and cafe and preparing to launch at Zócalo, the team also continues to fulfill catering orders and is gearing up for the spring season at American Family Field, where it runs a concession stand.

The family business debuted in 2022 under owner and executive chef Nadia Santaniello Bucholtz, who now runs the growing company with help from her three adult children: Austin, Zachary and Bianca.

A first-generation Italian American, Santaniello Bucholtz grew up working in her parents’ restaurant, gaining hands-on kitchen experience and developing her business skills. She later opened and operated a 300-seat banquet facility and found success in the corporate world before returning to the industry to launch her own venture.

Nadi Plates, pronounced “naughty plates,” quickly gained a following for its scratch-made Italian cuisine, made from Santaniello Bucholtz’s original recipes.

For updates and additional information, follow Nadi Plates on social media or visit the business’s website.

