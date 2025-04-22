New Tenant Announced For Crossroads Collective

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Nadi Plates, a Waukesha-based food truck and catering business, is preparing to open its first full-service restaurant on Milwaukee’s East Side, replacing the soon-to-close Crossroads Collective at 2238 N. Farwell Ave.

The new location could be active as soon as late May, just weeks after the food hall’s final day, serving initially as a base for the company’s mobile and catering arms, as well as its vendor stall at American Family Field.

The restaurant is tentatively set to open this fall, following extensive renovations to the current space, which is currently set up to host multiple counter-service concepts.

Nadia Santaniello Bucholtz, owner and executive chef at Nadi Plates, is a first-generation Italian-American and the daughter of two restaurateurs. She said the future restaurant will feature Italian small plates, cocktails and wine, with an emphasis on plant-based and gluten-free options.The concept also includes a European-style espresso bar and cafe, which would operate during the daytime.

“This business grew out of our home from conversations around our own kitchen table, and we are so excited to bring it back to where it all began,” Santaniello Bucholtz said in a statement. “With this new space, we’ll not only be closer to our neighbors and our community, but we’ll finally be able to welcome them all to join us at the table to celebrate what we love about Italian cuisine: spending time with people we love around great food, great wine, and even better company.”

Nadi Plates made its debut in 2022, highlighting traditional Italian dishes with a modern spin. The company has a history of dietary inclusivity, offering vegan, nut-free and gluten-free customizations — a particular challenge for cheese and pasta-heavy Italian cuisine.

Ahead of its official opening, Nadi Plates’ two food trucks will continue to travel throughout Milwaukee, appearing at area businesses like Lion’s Tail Brewing Co. and Sahale Ale Works. Santaniello Bucholtz also plans to host summertime pop-ups at Ivanhoe Plaza, outside of the future restaurant space.

A full schedule of food truck events is available to view online. Updates on the East Side space will be shared to the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Last week, Crossroads Collective announced plans to close on May 8 after seven years in business. The food hall, owned and operated by New Land Enterprises, shared in its closing message that a local operator would take over the space.

“We knew we had to find a way to work with Nadia and her family as soon as we met them,” said Sheldon Oppermann, CFO and general counsel for New Land, in a statement. “We’re incredibly fortunate to be a part of their move home to the East Side and the growth of their already successful, locally-owned business.”

Oppermann praised the incoming business as an important addition to the East Side. “These are good people with great food,” he said. “What Nadia and her family have planned will be that neighborhood place where everyone gathers and feels welcomed.”

Five vendors are currently operating at the food hall, and will continue through early May. Some, including Temple Goddess and Adonis Burger Co., which share a single vendor stall, are seeking opportunities to continue operations in a new location following the closure.

“We are doing what we can right now to remain positive during this moment of uncertainty,” Temple Goddess co-owner Gregory Cilmi told Urban Milwaukee.

Additional vendors include The Pharmacy, Scratch Ice Cream, Awi Sushi and Capybara Cafe.

