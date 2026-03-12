East Side Mexican Restaurant Wins Key Approval

Jalisco's Cocina Y Bar is on track to open this spring.

A new East Side restaurant is on track to open in spring after winning approval from the Licenses Committee earlier this week.

Pending a final vote from the Milwaukee Common Council, Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar could debut as soon as late March, though owner Ruben Herrera has not yet shared an official date.

The Mexican restaurant at 2018 E. North Ave. represents a new era for Herrera, who grew up in his family’s restaurants — including one just steps away from the future location — but hasn’t yet operated his own.

“I’ve been following my father ever since he opened his first business in 1987,” Herrera said, referring to Jalisco Restaurant at 1035 S. César E. Chávez Dr. The family later expanded with a location at 2207 E. North Ave., though it has since closed.

Herrera has been “tagging along ever since,” he said, claiming more than 20 years of industry experience.

Along with traditional Mexican food and a full bar program, Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar may host local bands, musicians and comedians for in-house entertainment and plans to offer two amusement machines on the premises. The full-service restaurant will also feature outdoor dining, catering and delivery services.

Herrera said he hopes to provide steady jobs for his employees while maintaining a safe, comfortable space for customers.

“We had a great community meeting with this applicant,” area Alderman Alex Brower said during the hearing, noting that neighbors and representatives of The East Side Business Improvement District No. 20 shared enthusiastic support for the business. “We’ve had a lot of excitement for this.”

The North Avenue building has been vacant since last summer, when former tenant Triple Taproom abruptly closed. Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar will be the latest of several recent changes to the neighborhood, which saw accelerated turnover over the past year. Development is also coming to next door: Taichi Bubble Tea plans to rebrand as Ginza Ramen & Grill.

Once open, the proposed hours of operation for Jalisco’s Cocina y Bar are 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

