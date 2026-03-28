Thousands Join Third Round of ‘No Kings’ Protests in Wisconsin

More than 100 demonstrations planned across the state.

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Chants of “No Kings” once again rang out in communities across Wisconsin.

Saturday was the third iteration of “No Kings” demonstrations. At thousands of events across the country, protesters pushed back against what they describe as growing authoritarianism from President Donald Trump.

In Wisconsin, about 100 protests were planned for cities and small towns across the state.

That includes Madison, where thousands of people gathered at Brittingham Park along Lake Monona before a march to the state Capitol.

Among them was Holly Kerby of Madison. She carried a sign referencing Trump’s previous comments, in which he said the U.S. and Israel were seeking regime change in Iran.

The sign read “No Kings. Regime change here.”

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Kerby said she’s been alarmed by recent developments including the Iran war, the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and what she described as Trump’s attempts at “grabbing power.”

“He’s just leading us lower and lower and lower,” Kerby said of the president. “It’s like he’s just trying to smash everything, and the everything is democracy.”

Another protester, Carrie Haack of Verona, waved a sign that said “Pro-America, Anti-Trump.”

“I’m really tired of seeing, like the signs that say ‘Republicans for America,’” Haack said. “It’s like, no, we all are for America.”

Haack said she’s especially concerned about climate change, war across the globe and women’s rights.

Hundreds also rallied in communities like Wausau, Green Bay, Eau Claire and La Crosse, and in smaller towns like Sparta and Ashland. Protesters held signs that read “86 47” and “No Kings. No ICE. No War. Deport Trump.”

Near the Minnesota border, hundreds of people rallied in Superior. Some wore multicolored tutus. Fourteen-year-old Olivia Cashman of Minong stood out in a pickle costume. Her sign read “How are we going to get out of this pickle?”

Cashman said she came out to protest for freedom and equality.

Superior resident Cindy Stark, 68, said people keep showing up at rallies because they want to save democracy.

“I think they’ve realized how important it is just to speak their minds and to speak out against the current government, against Trump, against his staff, against the war, against the bombings, the killing of innocent people,” Stark said.

Other protesters in Superior shared concerns about the economy, voting rights and the killings of Minnesota residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE.

Anne Moors, 49, and Ron Weisman, 56, of Superior said they’ve been frustrated by the tactics used by immigration officers.

“We’re very anti-ICE,” Moors said. “I feel that we all have these natural rights being here, to work hard and raise our families without having to look over our backs and be in fear of someone taking us or breaking up our family.”

In Milwaukee, more than 1,000 people gathered at Washington Park. Protesters also marched throughout the streets while chanting “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

Erin and Justin Miller of Milwaukee brought their three young children to the rally on the city’s west side.

“The fact that we can afford to spend, what, $11 billion in the first week of the Iran war … and then we can’t fund, you know, SNAP benefits or health care, it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Erin Miller said. “That’s taxpayer money. The government works for us, so we need to remind them of that.”

Carroll Delaney of Wauwatosa said she attended the prior two “No Kings” rallies in Brookfield, but Saturday’s event was closer to her home. She said it was encouraging to see so many people show up on a cold and windy spring day to speak out against the president’s actions.

“He’s acting like a king, and Congress isn’t doing anything to limit him,” Delaney said. “He’s just … flouting the Constitution. And until we can vote and get some better people in office, all we can do, I think, is protest.”

In response to the protests, the Republican Party of Wisconsin issued a statement saying “the only wannabe king in Wisconsin is Tony Evers,” calling attention to the 400-year veto the governor used to increase school funding.

“While these protesters cry wolf, Republicans are delivering real results for every Wisconsinite,” WisGOP spokesperson Anika Rickard wrote.

The day before the rallies, Hilario Deleon, the chair of the Republican Party of Milwaukee County, said he doesn’t believe the No Kings movement is effective.

Deleon said people have the right to protest.

“But at the end of the day, when screaming to the sky, what does that accomplish, what are they trying to do?” he said. “It seems, no matter what happens, they are upset about anything that this administration or any Republicans try to get done.”

Thousands turn out for third round of No Kings protests in Wisconsin was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.