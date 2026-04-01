The Amazingly High Cost of Housing
Why the American Dream is becoming impossible in Wisconsin.
This week’s State of the City address by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was all about housing. He touted efforts to increase home ownership and create more affordable rental housing, as Urban Milwaukee reported.
That might sound like a city issue, for those who are less well-to-do. In fact, the problem of “housing affordability” and “housing availability” noted by the mayor is one that has become a massive issue across America. The statistics on this are jaw dropping.
Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, which tracks the cost of housing, show the cost of an average house rose from $19,300 in 1963 to $202,000 in 2000 and $514,000 today. The price is now 2.5 times higher than in 2000 and 27 times higher than in 1963.
That’s an increase nearly three times higher than the rise in inflation since 1963, but a far more telling figure is how this compares to the rise in wages. The average hourly wage is about six times higher than in 2000 and 12 times higher than in 1963. This has created a massive gulf between the cost of housing and average incomes, creating an American economy that seems, well, pretty un-American. To wit:
- By 2024, the National Association of Home Builders found that “77% of households cannot afford a median-priced new home” and that the minimum income required to afford the median-priced home is more than $150,000.
- That same year, the National Association of Realtors found the average age of a first-time homebuyer in the U.S. reached an all-time high of 38.
- 17% of 25 to 35 year-olds are still living with their parents — the highest rate since 1940.
- Since 1960, the share of 25 to 35 year-olds who can afford the median rent in their county has plummeted from 60% to 18%.
The statistics go on and they are all shocking. Estimates of the current housing shortage say it could be as high as 7 million units. But builders aren’t building because buyers can’t buy: so many people under 35 can’t afford to buy a home or even rent an apartment.
How does Wisconsin fit into this picture? Far fewer homes are being built in this state, down from at least 30,000 each year between 1994 and 2005 to about 21,000 in 2022, according to a 2024 report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF). By 2030, Wisconsin is expected to need 200,000 new homes, but it is currently not even close to keeping pace, noted one state legislator’s analysis.
“Housing prices have skyrocketed in Wisconsin for both home buyers and renters, raising concerns that homeownership has become less accessible and that renters are increasingly strained,” the WPF study noted.
A general rule for real estate agents is that homebuyers can afford to spend up to 2.6 times their household income on a home. In Wisconsin, homebuyers are now spending four times more than their household income, according to an analysis of Census Bureau and Zillow data. That was higher than in 18 other states, including all four neighboring states in 2024. Hawaii was at the top in costs with a ratio of 9.1 and West Virginia at the bottom, at 2.9 times average household income.
In short, every state is above the maximum a homebuyer should pay of 2.6 times household income, and Wisconsin’s costs are the highest in the Midwest but slightly below the national median ratio of 4.4 times household costs.
This is clearly a crisis for America and Wisconsin. While the measures promoted by Mayor Johnson will help, Milwaukee’s housing issues are part of a state and national problem that needs far-reaching solutions. The Wisconsin Legislature passed, and Gov. Tony Evers signed, a 2026 bill that seeks to bring more clarity to local zoning ordinances, reducing confusion and red tape for housing developers, but the proposal falls short of what’s needed.
It’s a national problem and a national solution is needed, but in an age of hyper-partisanship that’s a tough task. Congress is actually trying to pass the Road to Housing Act, a major package of some 40 proposals intended to increase the supply of housing, but the Senate and House cannot agree on the details. And President Donald Trump has other priorities, including his plan to disenfranchise millions of voters and his push to provide funding for his ICE agents.
And while the federal housing legislation could help increase the supply it does little to address the demand side. The wages of average Americans have not kept up with the cost of housing. In Wisconsin, raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 would be a big help, with likely ripple effects on the entire structure of wages in the state. Support for unions, by ending Wisconsin’s Right to Work law and federal efforts to strengthen the National Labor Relations Board, would also help raise wages.
A specific solution for Wisconsin comes from a surprising source: the conservative MacIver Institute, which did an impressive, in-depth report called “The Housing Crisis Hits Wisconsin.” The report went after local zoning regulations, which are common in suburbs and exurbs, with lot-size and home-size requirements that rule out anything but big, pricey, single-family homes most people under 40 simply can’t afford.
The report references a study of Houston after the minimum lot size was reduced from 5,000 square feet to 3,500 and 1,400 square feet. The result: Houston’s total housing stock increased by 10.8% compared to 6.5% nationally during the same period, and its stock of multifamily housing, buildings with five or more units, increased by 14.8% compared to 1.5% nationally. “The result of this reform was that Houston’s housing expense ratio (HE ratio) fell to 3.3 times the median income in 2020” — this at a time that Wisconsin’s average was then 3.9 times the median income.
Does the Republican MacIver Institute understand its recommendation for zoning changes would have by far the most impact on suburban and exurban voters? Whatever the thinking behind it, the report could help build support to open up a major choke point in the supply of housing in Wisconsin. The idea of this state’s Democrats pushing a Texas-style, MacIver Institute solution to the housing supply could make for some very interesting discussions in the state Capitol.
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Comments
I do have to wonder, when all those baby-boomers try to sell those houses to move to old-age “retirement communities” (expecting to sell their homes for 20x what they paid for it in order to afford it), who do we think is going to be able to buy them? Or be interested in buying them for that matter?
The baby boomers will not have to worry about selling our homes. Property taxes keep rising and now with all the data centers our energy costs will rise. We baby boomers will loose our homes.
REALTOR here: We need federal and state regulations on commercial lending to encourage Condo and smaller Multi-Family Ownership style (townhomes, etc) development. Developers don’t want to build Condos, they want to build Apartments, because 1. the funding is much more readily available, and 2 the ROI is immediate. Insititutional money got burned on Condo projects in ’08-’11 and doesn’t want to run that risk again, we need regulators to make it easier (or less risky?) to finance ownership opportunities vs rentals.
Most fellow boomers I know are choosing to stay where they are. Retirement communities are extremely expensive. I had to move a few years ago, and had a hard time finding another rental unit I could afford in a decent area close to public transit. Mostly happy with my new place, but don’t like the neighborhood. I did the best I could within my budget. Others I know look, but decide to stay where they are because of rising pricing, shoddy craftmanship and tiny kitchens.
We need to juice the supply side of the equation, demand is over the top. Zoning changes are the new hotness, but really in a city like MKE, lot sizes are very small. There are very few subdivisions in the city that even get anywhere near 5000 sq ft.
The reality is this is a national trend. The cost to construct exploded after covid, as did the cost of many things. The cost of labor went up, which increases the costs of supplies and the labor to build them. Ask any builder how their cost per sq ft has changed, and you’ll find it has skyrocketed. That data point alone has almost nothing to do with zoning, affordability, or anything else. It’s just the real cost to build the damn thing. That is our bottleneck.