Bruce Murphy
Murphy’s Law

This content is only for members Could Save America Act Put Wisconsin Poll Workers in Jail?

Law would imprison election officials who make mistakes for up to 5 years.

By - Mar 31st, 2026 11:41 am

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.