Jeramey Jannene

This content is only for membersMayor’s Message To Milwaukee – Home Is Where City Policy Starts

State of the City address spotlights affordable housing tools, home ownership, faster permitting and Northridge demolition as pillars of neighborhood revival.

By - Mar 30th, 2026 07:22 pm

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