‘Teen Takeovers’ at Bayshore Mall and Moody Park Worry Officials

Teen brawls and violence. 'We cannot normalize this.'

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What was meant to be a fun day for hundreds of Milwaukee youths during their spring break escalated into a teen brawl and 13 arrests by Glendale police at Bayshore Mall on March 29.

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said what happened is known as a “teen takeover” where young people organize large gatherings in public spaces through social media. The takeovers often lead to disruption, violence and other poor behavior, he said.

“We cannot normalize this,” Kennedy said. “We cannot shrug it off as a trend.”

A “teen takeover” at Moody Park on Monday also resulted in violence, with gunfire ringing out near the COA Goldin Center, 2320 W. Burleigh St.

Community leaders voice concerns

The violence involving teens has led multiple community leaders to speak up about their concerns.

“With spring break in session, the reality is too many of our young people have time, energy and no clear agenda,” Bridget Whitaker, executive director of Safe & Sound. said. “We are entering a season where more young people are outside, more visible and more in need of structure, opportunity and connection.”

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Whitaker wants people to know that the incidents are not about placing blame on one group over another, but understanding that parents and the broader community share the responsibility of guiding youth.

“Our young people need guidance, not just freedom and places to go,” she said. “They need to know where they’re going, who they’re with and what’s expected of them when they get there.”

Calling for city leadership

Shalina Ali, co-executive director of True Skool Inc., said Milwaukee youths need to be protected. She said decisions being made by city leaders regarding social issues like housing, education, therapy and more are what’s making life harder for parents and youth.

“You can’t expect people to be their best when the conditions around them that serve their basic needs are not rising to the occasion,” Ali said. “We need to protect this generation of youth and love them with a fierceness by changing the culture of an oppressive city.”

Ali hopes city leaders like the mayor, MPS superintendent and others on the front lines advocate more for youths.

“Parents don’t have the capacity like we do and they didn’t sign up for that,” Ali said. “I’m talking about pushing against the decisions that are being made for the city that are creating a greater wealth gap, creating more stress and increasing the struggle.”

Days before the “teen takeover,” state Rep. Russell Goodwin responded to gun violence after multiple shootings across the city involving young people.

“The recent violence in Milwaukee is deeply concerning and requires immediate attention from leaders at every level of government,” Goodwin said. “When violence affects our neighborhoods, the impact is felt across the entire state.”

Goodwin hopes his colleagues come prepared at the Capitol in Madison to discuss actions that will help the local communities.

“Every resident should feel safe whether they live in Harambee, Layton Park, Granville, Sherman Park, Bay View or any neighborhood in our city,” Goodwin said.

No room for excuses

Kennedy said he finds some truth in teens acting out because of boredom, lack of third spaces and need of attention, but said their actions are no excuse for poor behavior.

“Reckless behavior that puts others at risk, disrupts businesses and creates an atmosphere of fear is not a form of self-expression,” Kennedy said. “It’s selfishness.”

Whitaker also questioned the teens’ actions.

“Every space comes with expectations,” Whitaker said. “Safety, respect and accountability are non-negotiable.”

Whitaker said there are plenty of organizations for youths to visit, but many of them want environments that make them feel like young adults and not perceived as kids.

“What exists is not always what young people want,” Whitaker said.

Robert “Biko” Baker, an associate lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, said residents have been warning community leaders for years about the lack of youth-friendly spaces.

“Unfortunately our leaders don’t listen until there’s a crisis,” he said.

Baker said he remembers being a teen and attending Boys & Girls Club parties, Mill Road Theatres, Northridge Mall, Afro Fest and other places on the weekends.

“Anybody that thinks there’s stuff for teens to do doesn’t have a teen or is disconnected from youth culture,” Baker said.

Call to action

In response to recent incidents, Ald. Sharlen Moore will be hosting the “All In- All Youth- All Summer!” resource and employment fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 at the Baird Center Ballroom, 405 W. Kilbourn Ave.

The fair will include information on summer programs, apprenticeships and other resources for youths in elementary school through college.

“As a mother, mentor and elected leader, I am saddened and disappointed that this ‘event’ happened and I know many in our community feel the same,” Moore said. “Frankly, this is not the summer we want to have.”

This article first appeared on Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.