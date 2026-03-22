Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 22nd, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

New Craft Brewery Planned For Milwaukee

1. New Craft Brewery Planned For Milwaukee

Broken Bat’s head brewer will launch his own company, Tree Line Brewing, this fall.

Mar 18th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Transportation: Bus Fare Evasion Declining

2. Transportation: Bus Fare Evasion Declining

Change comes after MCTS reverses policy: drivers now told they should mention fares.

Mar 15th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Will Fund Riverwalk That Won’t Be Public

3. Milwaukee Will Fund Riverwalk That Won’t Be Public

At least not for several years.

Mar 19th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: See Inside New French Bistro

4. Now Serving: See Inside New French Bistro

Plus: Cambodian sandwich shop, new sports bar and the return of Fixture Pizza Pub?

Mar 15th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Parks Will Expand Traveling Beer Garden Tour in 2026

5. MKE County: Parks Will Expand Traveling Beer Garden Tour in 2026

The touring beer garden will come to 11 different county parks in 2026.

Mar 18th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Embroiled in Legal Battle, Downtown Steakhouse Will Close

6. Embroiled in Legal Battle, Downtown Steakhouse Will Close

High-end restaurant faces lawsuit for allegedly breaching lease.

Mar 17th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

How A Cambodian Grandmother Inspired Milwaukee Sandwich Shop

7. How A Cambodian Grandmother Inspired Milwaukee Sandwich Shop

Coming to 3rd Street Market Hall, Num Pang will offer Cambodian-style sandwiches.

Mar 17th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

One of City’s Oldest Homes Will Be Razed, Not Relocated

8. One of City’s Oldest Homes Will Be Razed, Not Relocated

New apartment building will replace home once planned for relocation.

Mar 20th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Honeypie Cafe Boasts Good Home Cooking

9. Dining: Honeypie Cafe Boasts Good Home Cooking

And oh, those pies: so many kinds and so darn tasty.

Mar 14th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Planned Mass Timber Office Building Shrinks in Size

10. Planned Mass Timber Office Building Shrinks in Size

But developer hopes to get construction started quickly.

Mar 16th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

County Executive David Crowley Declares Snow Emergency for Monday, March 16, 2026

1. County Executive David Crowley Declares Snow Emergency for Monday, March 16, 2026

 

Mar 15th, 2026 by David Crowley

Baldwin, Colleagues Force Vote on Trump’s Illegal War in Iran

2. Baldwin, Colleagues Force Vote on Trump’s Illegal War in Iran

WATCH: Baldwin takes to Senate Floor to advocate against Trump’s war of choice

Mar 18th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

3. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle

Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden

Maria Lazar Continues Courting Extreme Right-Wing

4. Maria Lazar Continues Courting Extreme Right-Wing

 

Mar 13th, 2026 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Brewers Unveil New Details and Renderings for the UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field

5. Brewers Unveil New Details and Renderings for the UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field

New Plaza Blends Wisconsin Tradition, Live Music and Family Fun Outside the Ballpark

Mar 18th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers

Attorney Susan Roth Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 7

6. Attorney Susan Roth Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 7

 

Oct 24th, 2025 by Susan Roth

CBRE Arranges Sale of 34-Unit Sage on Prospect in Milwaukee

7. CBRE Arranges Sale of 34-Unit Sage on Prospect in Milwaukee

 

Mar 16th, 2026 by CBRE

Statement on Reports of Alleged Sexual Misconduct by the Late Cesar Chavez

8. Statement on Reports of Alleged Sexual Misconduct by the Late Cesar Chavez

Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa

Mar 18th, 2026 by JoCasta Zamarripa

Garbage and Recycling Collection Suspended Monday

9. Garbage and Recycling Collection Suspended Monday

 

Mar 16th, 2026 by City of Milwaukee Deptartment of Public Works

Johnson Financial Group Elevates Commercial Real Estate Leaders

10. Johnson Financial Group Elevates Commercial Real Estate Leaders

Pat Lawton and John Buresh

Mar 16th, 2026 by Johnson Financial Group

Categories: Most Popular

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