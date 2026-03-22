The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. New Craft Brewery Planned For Milwaukee
Broken Bat’s head brewer will launch his own company, Tree Line Brewing, this fall.
Mar 18th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
2. Transportation: Bus Fare Evasion Declining
Change comes after MCTS reverses policy: drivers now told they should mention fares.
Mar 15th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
3. Milwaukee Will Fund Riverwalk That Won’t Be Public
At least not for several years.
Mar 19th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Now Serving: See Inside New French Bistro
Plus: Cambodian sandwich shop, new sports bar and the return of Fixture Pizza Pub?
Mar 15th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
5. MKE County: Parks Will Expand Traveling Beer Garden Tour in 2026
The touring beer garden will come to 11 different county parks in 2026.
Mar 18th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
6. Embroiled in Legal Battle, Downtown Steakhouse Will Close
High-end restaurant faces lawsuit for allegedly breaching lease.
Mar 17th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
7. How A Cambodian Grandmother Inspired Milwaukee Sandwich Shop
Coming to 3rd Street Market Hall, Num Pang will offer Cambodian-style sandwiches.
Mar 17th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
8. One of City’s Oldest Homes Will Be Razed, Not Relocated
New apartment building will replace home once planned for relocation.
Mar 20th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Dining: Honeypie Cafe Boasts Good Home Cooking
And oh, those pies: so many kinds and so darn tasty.
Mar 14th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
10. Planned Mass Timber Office Building Shrinks in Size
But developer hopes to get construction started quickly.
Mar 16th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Baldwin, Colleagues Force Vote on Trump’s Illegal War in Iran
WATCH: Baldwin takes to Senate Floor to advocate against Trump’s war of choice
Mar 18th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
3. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded
Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle
Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden
4. Maria Lazar Continues Courting Extreme Right-Wing
Mar 13th, 2026 by A Better Wisconsin Together
5. Brewers Unveil New Details and Renderings for the UW Credit Union Plaza at American Family Field
New Plaza Blends Wisconsin Tradition, Live Music and Family Fun Outside the Ballpark
Mar 18th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers
7. CBRE Arranges Sale of 34-Unit Sage on Prospect in Milwaukee
Mar 16th, 2026 by CBRE
8. Statement on Reports of Alleged Sexual Misconduct by the Late Cesar Chavez
Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa
Mar 18th, 2026 by JoCasta Zamarripa
10. Johnson Financial Group Elevates Commercial Real Estate Leaders
Pat Lawton and John Buresh
Mar 16th, 2026 by Johnson Financial Group
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 15th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 8th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 1st, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee