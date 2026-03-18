New Craft Brewery Planned For Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A background in emergency services may be just the thing for Nick Guthery‘s latest venture: opening his own brewery.

From one high-energy career to the next, the Milwaukee native will soon make the leap to business ownership, launching Tree Line Brewing Company at 7100 W. Center St, in the Enderis Park neighborhood.

The proposed brewery hits especially close to home for Guthery, who grew up in the adjacent Cooper Park neighborhood and now lives in the area with his wife and daughter.

“We want to really focus on the neighborhood brewery aspect,” said Guthery, who praised the community he’s found in the craft beer industry. He hopes to continue that at Tree Line while “keeping it local as much as [we] can.”

That work has already begun, as Guthery knocked on more than 150 doors in the surrounding blocks to introduce himself and the business to neighbors. “The biggest question we got was, ‘When’s it opening?'” he said. “The neighborhood is very excited for something to be in that building.”

Lucky for neighbors, Tree Line Brewing Company is set to open in September with a rotating menu of experimental brews, an outdoor patio and a small stage to highlight local bands and musicians. Guests can expect eight taps featuring a light lager, pale ale, IPA, double IPA, hazy IPA and white ale, “just to cover all the bases for beer drinkers,” Guthery said.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

He would know. A seasoned craft brewer with experience at Third Space, Lakefront and other Wisconsin breweries, Guthery has spent nearly two years as head brewer at Broken Bat, where he said he helped transform the business, improving its beer program and overall quality.

“I had the dream of opening my own place the second I started working in the brewing industry,” he said. “I just kind of knew it, and now felt like good timing.”

The Center Street building, originally constructed in the 1950s as a financial institution, still has its original bank vaults and sections of terrazzo tiling — currently hidden under purple-patterned carpeting. Guthery said he “fell in love” with the location after an extensive search and closed on the purchase earlier this month.

The building’s former tenant, RISE Youth & Family Services announced in February that it plans to relocate, but has not said to where.

In addition to the 6,982-square-foot building, the parcel includes a 13,647-square-foot lot, part of which is slated for an eco-friendly permeable patio that Guthery said could divert about 10,000 gallons of water annually from storm sewers. His dad, a retired landscaper, designed the outdoor space with a focus on sustainability.

That ethos carries through to the name, Tree Line, which Guthery chose as a nod to frequent childhood trips to national parks. “That stuck with me, and now I’m a very outdoor-oriented person,” he said, noting that the brewery site will also feature native plants and a closed-loop system for beer bottles.

Guthery is partnering with Galbraith Carnahan Architects for the interior buildout. The firm’s previous projects include Lion’s Tail Brewing Co. and Perspective Brewing Company.

The business is among several upcoming additions to Milwaukee’s brewing scene, joining Solemn Oath Brewery, slated to open later this year at 342 E. Ward St., along with other proposed suburban operations. Despite a series of local closures in 2024 and 2025, the city has seen growth with MobCraft Beer‘s reopening and the launch of Lombardi Brewing Company.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.