Proposed Deer District, Third Ward Hotels Change Brands

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A proposed Deer District hotel is being upgraded to a higher-end brand, according to developer NCG Hospitality. And a proposed Historic Third Ward hotel would also gain a new brand as part of the shift.

The Middleton-based hotel developer announced plans to reposition the previously approved Moxy hotel as an AC Hotel by Marriott, a move the company says better aligns with demand from business travelers and visitors attending events in the growing entertainment district around Fiserv Forum.

The project itself would remain largely unchanged. The hotel is still planned as a seven-story building with 156 guest rooms on a portion of the former Bradley Center site at 430 W. State St. near the new Landmark Live concert venue and a block south of Fiserv Forum.

“The AC Hotel offers a higher level of finishes and an elevated guestroom that will cater to leisure, corporate and group demand in Deer District as well as the Baird Center,” said Andy Inman, NCG Hospitality’s chief development officer, in a statement.

The building’s footprint, height and exterior materials are expected to remain consistent with the design approved by the city in 2025. Maintaining the footprint is essential for NCG; it faced a protracted zoning battle before the Common Council to get the initial design approved.

Amenities planned for the hotel include an AC Bar and Lounge, the brand’s European-style AC Kitchen breakfast concept, meeting spaces, media salons, a fitness center and other shared spaces.

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The change represents a shift within Marriott’s brand lineup. Moxy hotels are designed as playful, lifestyle-oriented properties aimed at younger travelers, often emphasizing social spaces such as bar-centered lobbies and smaller guest rooms to keep costs down.

AC Hotels, by contrast, are positioned as a more upscale brand inspired by European design, offering larger rooms, upgraded finishes and a quieter atmosphere tailored toward business travelers and convention visitors.

NCG Hospitality says the hotel will help accommodate visitors attending events at Fiserv Forum, the nearby Landmark Live venue and the expanded Baird Center. During the zoning approval process, Inman and other project representatives said the Moxy brand was the right hotel to be located next to FPC Live‘s Landmark Live venue and that it mirrored a similar Moxy-FPC Live setup in Madison.

It is already a major hospitality presence in the district. It opened The Trade Hotel, located immediately north of Fiserv Forum, in 2023.

The Deer District AC Hotel would become the second AC Hotel in Wisconsin, joining the AC Hotel Madison, which was also developed and is operated by NCG.

The brand shift also has ripple effects for another downtown project. Last September, NCG secured approval to develop an AC Hotel in a historic building at 224 E. Chicago St., the former Monarch Manufacturing Co. building most recently occupied by an RH Outlet store. With the Deer District project now using the AC flag, the company said it plans to reposition the Chicago Street project as an “upscale boutique hotel.” It operates a similar, independently flagged hotel in Madison.

The Milwaukee Common Council approved the zoning change needed for the Moxy project in June 2025 on a 12-1-1 vote, with Ald. Robert Bauman casting the lone “no” vote and Ald. Larresa Taylor abstaining.

Bauman argued the limited-service Moxy brand did not maximize the value of the prominent site within the tax incremental financing district created to support the development of Fiserv Forum and the surrounding Deer District.

“I’m sure by now members of this body have spent more time with attorneys discussing land use than they ever have in their lives,” Bauman said during the council debate. The zoning approval process took several months longer than usual.

The proposal was entangled in broader tensions between NCG Hospitality and the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH) over a unionization dispute at The Trade hotel. Several council members expressed sympathy for the union, but city attorneys said the labor dispute could not legally serve as grounds to deny the zoning request.

The council ultimately approved the zoning change after several hours of debate and legal review, including at least one closed session briefing with the city attorney.

At the time, representatives for NCG said they hoped to break ground by July 2026. Building permits were initially requested in September 2025, but no activity at the site has taken place. On Friday, NCG said it would be moving forward in “summer.”

News of the potential change first broke on Thursday afternoon when Bauman told the Wisconsin Center District’s Highest and Best Use Analysis Committee, which is tasked with reviewing a consultant’s study recommending a large convention hotel, that NCG was changing its flag to a higher-end brand. Late Thursday, the Department of City Development said it had received no formal request to modify the project, but a spokesperson declined to comment on if informal discussions had taken place.

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