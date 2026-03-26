Senator’s Daughter Charged With Stealing Campaign Funds

Elizabeth Johnson served as her father's campaign treasurer for years.

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Criminal charges were filed this week against a Wisconsin state senator’s daughter who allegedly stole money from his campaign fund.

Elizabeth Ann Johnson was serving as campaign treasurer for her father, Sen. Jesse James, in 2024 when he discovered $32,000 was withdrawn from the campaign account without authorization over the course of that year.

James, R-Altoona, alerted the Wisconsin Ethics Commission and issued a press release in December 2024.

On Monday, Johnson, 30, was charged with four felonies: theft in a business setting and three counts of filing false campaign finance reports.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson allegedly made 14 cash withdrawals from January through September 2024.

James discovered the missing money in November 2024 when he asked for his balance and it was much lower than expected, according to the complaint.

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When confronted, Johnson admitted she took the money for her business during “down times” according to the complaint.

She agreed to withdraw money from her retirement account to repay the campaign fund. James said in 2024 the money had been repaid.

Johnson had been her father’s campaign treasurer since 2018 when James ran for Wisconsin Assembly.

Her duties included filling out reports for the state, including campaign finance reports.

Since 2019, Johnson has owned a crafting business called Life With Lizzie J.

In 2023, she and her husband opened Homemade Market, which was located in a small space at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire with a rental rate of about $1,000 a month.

The couple moved the business to a larger space in the mall in March 2024 and the rent increased to $4,500 a month, according to the complaint.

Johnson told police her husband did not know she was taking money from the campaign account because she handles all of the finances associated with the business.

James and his campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

In a 2024 statement, James said nobody is above the law.

“The core tenet of my philosophy as a legislator, and as a law enforcement officer is that nobody is above the law,” James said. “This circumstance is no exception.”

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court in May for an initial appearance. If convicted, she faces more than 20 years in prison.

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Wisconsin senator’s daughter charged with stealing his campaign funds was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.