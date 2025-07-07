Mayor Johnson Blasts Republicans for Stripping 6th Street Funding

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Mayor Cavalier Johnson took aim at House Republicans on Monday, following the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which stripped federal funding from a major street reconstruction project in Milwaukee.

In 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) awarded a $36.6 million grant—part of the Biden administration’s Reconnecting Communities program—to rebuild 6th Street through Downtown and several surrounding neighborhoods.

The project would have reimagined a 2.6-mile stretch of the north-south artery as a complete street for walkers, bikers and drivers, according to Urban Milwaukee’s previous reporting.

“This project would have made a high-injury traffic corridor safer, created over 450 good-paying jobs, and created tens-of-millions of dollars in local economic impacts,” Mayor Johnson said in a statement.

But the funds were ultimately rescinded as part of broader cuts to the USDOT’s Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant (NAE) program—launched in 2022 under the Inflation Reduction Act to promote equity, walkability, access to jobs and environmental benefits in underserved areas.

“Among the harmful cuts congressional Republicans recently enacted is a de-appropriation of money from the USDOT Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program,” Johnson said. “In Milwaukee, this means the Federal government will no longer fund the $34-million reconstruction of the 6th Street corridor through the City of Milwaukee.”

The cuts came despite bipartisan efforts by Johnson and others: he noted there was advocacy for the program across “dozens of communities in red and blue cities across the country.”

The mayor also thanked Senator Tammy Baldwin for her efforts in protecting the project, which included “sponsoring an amendment to undo the rescission of funding on the Senate floor.”

“Unfortunately, congressional Republicans and the White House chose not to support the improvements to public safety, good-paying jobs, and economic development the Neighborhood Access and Equity Program advanced,” Johnson said.

Former President Joe Biden promoted the $36.6 million grant during a March 2024 visit to Milwaukee, noting its potential for “life changing” improvements such as protected bike lanes, improved bus access, an expanded tree canopy, wider sidewalks and reduced stormwater runoff.

The 6th Street reconstruction project is the first major Department of Public Works grant Milwaukee has lost — but others may follow.

Beyond the Milwaukee project, the passage of the Republican-backed bill increases spending for border security, defense and energy production while cutting funding to health care and nutrition programs like SNAP.