Milwaukee Wins $36 Million To Rebuild Key Street

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the City of Milwaukee $36.6 million to rebuild 6th Street through Downtown and several surrounding neighborhoods as a complete street for walkers, bikers and drivers.

The grant, from the Biden administration’s Reconnecting Communities program, will cover a 2.6-mile stretch between W. National and W. North avenues.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced the grant in a press release, and President Joe Biden is expected to promote the award Wednesday during a visit to Milwaukee.

“I fought hard to secure these investments to reconnect our communities with one another, creating economic opportunity and ensuring Wisconsinites can get to work and school safely,” said Baldwin in a statement. “I proudly voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act because I knew they would make Wisconsin a safer place to raise a family, cut costs for families, and help our economy move forward.”

Sixth Street, long a key north-south link in the city, will reconstructed and redesigned in the Walker’s Point, Westown, Hillside, Haymarket and Harambee neighborhoods.

“Investments like this have a very positive impact on Milwaukee neighborhoods and the entire city. I am grateful to our elected federal leaders who are working to improve lives here and around the State of Wisconsin,”said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The redesign of the central portion of the street was also singled out as a catalytic project in the recently-approved 2040 Downtown Plan.

Sixth Street was expanded in the 1960s and several buildings along it were demolished, but its traffic volume no longer requires its width. The Downtown Plan proposes the addition of traffic-calming features and other pedestrian and bike-friendly amenities. A Department of Public Works planner told a city committee in September that the city was in the conceptual stage for planning, but that the newer portion over the Menomonee Valley wouldn’t be reconstructed.

”The Complete 6th Street will include safe, dedicated infrastructure for walking, biking, and transit as well as green infrastructure that will provide much needed tree canopy and green space while easing the load on the City’s combined sewer system. The project aims to connect neighboring communities and downtown resources through comfortable, affordable, safe, and sustained modes of transportation and a transformed street that enhances the character of the unique communities along the corridor,” says the grant announcement.

It’s the second major street reconstruction Milwaukee has won in the past year, following a $14 million award in June to rebuild the commercialized portion of W. Villard Avenue.

An additional $2 million grant, awarded to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, will fund a study of replacing or reconfiguring the W. National Avenue ramps at Interstate 43/94.

A federally-backed project is already underway to rebuild National Avenue.

I am so thrilled that this $36 million grant will allow the federal government to make vulnerable neighborhoods along the 6th Street Corridor more accessible, safe, and walkable. The Connecting North to South project is an investment in the health and quality of life of our residents and will address the long-standing issue of sewer overflows,” said Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

A handful of traffic calming efforts have been installed on the street in the past two years. Curb bump outs in Walker’s Point ate designed to prevent illegal passing. Several bump outs and a protected intersection were installed near W. Walnut Street to reduce illegal passing, reduce speeds and require safer, slower turning.

Milwaukee previously applied for two Reconnecting Communities study grants in the past. In 2023, its applications to study a freeway-to-boulevard conversion of Wisconsin Highway 175 and a freeway covering between The Brewery District and Hillside neighborhoods were rejected.