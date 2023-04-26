7 Catalytic Projects For Downtown Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Department of City Development is ready to get to work on advancing a new shared vision for downtown Milwaukee.

It has seven catalytic projects it’s focused on as part of a new downtown plan, Connec+ing MKE Downtown Plan 2040.

The department, in partnership with Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, released the draft plan Wednesday. The new plan, subject to Common Council approval, would build on the 1999 and 2010 downtown plans. The ideas in the last two downtown plans, including building a streetcar system and demolishing the Park East Freeway, have been largely realized.

The new plan calls for seven catalytic projects:

The plan also fits into Mayor Cavalier Johnson‘s vision of growing Milwaukee to a city of one million residents. It calls for more than doubling the downtown population to 40,000 by 2040, including more affordable housing, and growing the number of downtown jobs to 100,000, a 40,000 job increase.

In addition to the catalytic projects, DCD and Milwaukee Downtown are calling for a number of other projects and street configuration changes. That includes substantial improvements to Cathedral Square Park, Red Arrow Park and Pere Marquette Park, development of key surface parking lots and street configuration changes to create more spaces for businesses and pedestrians.

The plan specifically calls for the property tax base of Downtown to be leveraged to fund services citywide, while also explicitly calling for sustained planning to make downtown public spaces welcoming for all residents. Currently, the greater Downtown area represents 3% of the city’s land but 21.2% of its assessed value. DCD reports $4.5 billion in new development has taken place since 2010.

A final public meeting to solicit feedback on the plan is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The planning process does not immediately unlock funding to advance specific projects, but it is intended to create a shared vision, identify potential opportunities and note potential issues. Many of the past projects that have been implemented have relied on coordinating private investment with public infrastructure improvements.

The 2040 project consulting team was announced in 2021. P3 Development Group is managing equity and engagement and The Kubala Washatko Architects, HNTB, American Design, Inc., and raSmith are providing design services. The city is contributing $50,000 to the latest planning effort and Milwaukee Downtown is providing $100,000.

The downtown study area encompasses seven separately branded neighborhoods: East Town, Westown, The Brewery District, Deer District, Haymarket, Hillside and the southernmost portion of the Lower East Side. It does not include the Historic Third Ward nor Walker’s Point.

The area is roughly bounded by W. Walnut St. and E. Lyon St. on the north, the Menomonee River and E. Clybourn St. on the south, N. Lincoln Memorial Dr. on the east and Interstate 43 on the west.

A 138-page PDF of the draft plan is available on the DCD website.

DCD has undertaken a number of planning projects for other areas of the city in recent years, including the Water and Land Use Plan that guides the development of the Harbor District, a S. 13th St. area plan for the Crisol Corridor and an updated plan for the area around W. Fond du Lac Ave. and W. North Ave. A planning effort is currently underway for Bay View.

