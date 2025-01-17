Meet The Eight Candidates Running To Replace Brostoff

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The field is set, and it’s big.

Eight candidates will appear on the Feb. 18 ballot in the race to serve as the new Third District Common Council member. The top two vote-getters will advance to an April 1 general election.

The special election was triggered by the November death of Jonathan Brostoff. The late politician had held the seat since winning a special election in November 2022. Prior incumbent Nik Kovac, now the budget director, won his own eight-way race in 2008 before resigning to join Mayor Cavalier Johnson‘s administration.

The nonpartisan position is a powerful post in city politics. Council members are responsible for approving the city budget, reviewing zoning changes to enable new development and setting city policy on initiatives like reckless driving intiatives. A substantial amount of the role also includes basic constituent service, including addressing issues like garbage pickup, snow plowing and other quality of life issues.

The Third District, which includes the East Side and the eastern half of Riverwest (district map), is often one of the most active districts in terms of voter turnout and activity at City Hall.

The winner will serve the remainder of Brostoff’s term, which lasts through April 2028. The position pays $84,205 annually.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

“I am committed to fostering a just, equitable, and sustainable future for all members of our community,” says a campaign statement announcing Josh Anderson’s campaign. The candidate says they were drawn to politics by the Act 10 protests that occurred 14 years ago and are an advocate for progressive policies. Anderson has the endorsement of the Greater Milwaukee Green Party. He is a Riverwest resident and works as a customer service manager. See his campaign announcement.

Alex Brower is aiming to bring his political experience to Milwaukee City Hall. The president of the Milwaukee Substitute Teachers’ Association and executive director of the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans is seeking to replace We Energies with a city-owned utility, improve infrastructure, housing and mass transit and protect immigrants, marginalized communities and city workers. Brower made headlines for a 21-day hunger strike in 2018 for health care coverage for substitute teachers. He’s previously run for school board and city comptroller. He is running with the endorsement of the Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America. Brower, according to his campaign filing, lives a block outside of the district in Riverwest. Candidates must live in the district by the time they take off. See his campaign announcement.

Daniel Bauman had the highest-profile entry into the race. He is endorsed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson, his former boss, and the Brostoff’s widow, Diana Vang-Brostoff, who also serves as his campaign treasurer. Kovac, the former alderman, has also supported his campaign. Bauman said his focus is on public safety, equitable growth, sustainability and public services. He worked on Johnson’s initial mayoral campaign as deputy campaign manager and served as an aide in the mayor’s office for a period after the election. A Milwaukee native, he has a history of working in advertising. Bauman lives in Riverwest with his family. See his campaign announcement.

Bauman has no relation to Ald. Robert Bauman.

Franco ‘Frank’ Ferrante is running to represent a district in which three generations of his family have lived. His family long sold Christmas trees in the city. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree at the UW-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences and works full-time for the university as a gardener. He previously earned an undergraduate degree in political science from the university. His ties to UWM go even deeper, he served on the Student Association as a senator and ran for president in 2015. Ferrante lives on the Lower East Side with his family. See his campaign website.

Ieshuh Griffin is a perennial candidate for office in Milwaukee and first made headlines in 2010 when she attempted to run for an Assembly seat with the slogan of “NOT ‘the whiteman’s bitch.” She ran against Brostoff in April 2024, receiving 16% of the vote. In the same election cycle, she also ran for County Executive, Mayor and the 15th District council seat, for which she was removed from the ballot in a contested decision. She maintains an active X account. Griffin, according to her campaign filing, lives outside of the district in Harambee.

Bryant Junco is on the ballot after running as a registered write-in candidate last April. The Brady Street resident and orthopedic technician has focused his campaign on public safety, and, last July, he even took to patrolling the area at night after a spike of car break ins., “Every family deserves to feel safe in their home and their neighborhood,” said Junco in his campaign announcement. “From break-ins to violent crime, we must take decisive action to ensure our streets are safe and our communities thrive. That starts with strong, proactive leadership.” Despite the law-and-order focus, Junco was cited in August for driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit and, later in the same month, for “speedometer violations.” He pled not guilty to the speeding charge and is awaiting a Jan. 23 pre-trial conference. ” In 2022, Junco ended up involved in an unusual disagreement with Major League Baseball over authenticating an Aaron Judge home run ball acquired at American Family Field. See his campaign announcement.

Alexander Kostal is an assistant state public defender and a longtime East Side resident. “I’m committed to ensuring that our district is a safe and healthy place to raise a family, enjoy our wonderful dining, arts, and entertainment scene, to live and work, and truly thrive,” said Kostal in a statement announcing his campaign. Last spring, he ran for Milwaukee County Board against incumbent Sheldon Wasserman and earned 42% of the vote. Kostal is a member of the Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America. See his campaign announcement.

Nasser ‘Nas’ Musa has long been heavily involved in operating his family’s East Side business, Casablanca, and prior restaurants across the city. The operation, led by his brother Alaa Musa, has grown to include a Brookfield location and MooSa’s on the lakefront. Now Nas is pursuing elected office. “Every day, I listen to our neighbors’ concerns and work with them to find solutions,” said Musa in a statement announcing his campaign. “I am committed to bringing that same dedication to the Common Council.” He was a victim of a cryptocurrency scam in 2021. Musa lives on the Lower East Side with his family. See his campaign announcement.

Candidate Forums

Upcoming candidate forums are scheduled at the following dates and times:

Jan. 23 – Zao MKE Church – 6 p.m.

Feb. 3 – Vivarium – 6 p.m.

Feb. 4 – Gordon Park – 6:30 p.m.

The district covers much of the East Side and Riverwest neighborhoods.