Alderman Jonathan Brostoff Has Died

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The City of Milwaukee lost one of its most passionate advocates Monday.

City of Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, 41, was found dead. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office said it is investigating his death as an apparent suicide, adding that the death involved a shooting at a park.

Brostoff represented the city’s third district since 2022. He previously served as a Democratic representative in the Wisconsin State Legislature from 2015 to 2022.

He leaves behind a legacy of public service with a strong commitment to helping those he served. His best-known accomplishment from his Assembly tenure was a clearly visible one to those that saw him. He had pledged to the disability rights community that he wouldn’t get his hair cut until a bill he sponsored, designed to increase the availability of American Sign Language interpreters, passed. He went from February 2018 to July 2019 without a haircut, while his normally closen-shaven style became an afro-like growth.

Brostoff’s relatively brief council tenure was marked by an active focus on safe streets and sustainable development. He quickly rose to serve as chair of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee. During his November 2022 swearing-in ceremony, he pledged to serve as a “honey badger” and bring tenacity to his work at City Hall, a pledge he delivered on.

He leaves behind his wife, Diana Vang Brostoff, and four children. His parents are also Milwaukee residents.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“As colleagues, and as friends, we are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff,” said the council in a statement. “Jonathan was a loving father and husband, and greeted everyone he met with empathy and kindness. He was also a passionate advocate for the betterment of our community, and dedicated his professional life to the people he represented. It was an honor to have served in office with him, and he will be missed. Out of respect for his family, we would ask that they be provided the privacy and time to grieve that they most certainly deserve.”

“Jonathan brought a unique energy to his work at City Hall,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “His passion and dedication were evident every day. No elected official brought more enthusiasm to their work than Jonathan. He was a husband, a father, a son, and, to me, a close friend. My thoughts and sympathy go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley called Brostoff a “dear friend,” noting that “Our friendship goes back to our days of community organizing… From there, Jonathan and I worked our way up, eventually serving together in the Wisconsin State Legislature. Jonathan consistently brought new ideas, contagious energy, and endless optimism to every room he entered. When he saw an opportunity to benefit his constituents, he seized it. When he saw a challenge to overcome, he worked with others to address it. We should all learn from Jonathan’s leadership, compassion, and genuine love for those around him.”

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler called “a dedicated public servant who led with his values and his kindness first” and “was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing him and working alongside him. Wisconsin will not soon forget the mark he left on our state.”

Even after securing elected office, Brostoff was an active volunteer with Pathfinders‘ youth shelter program. He is a graduate of UW-Milwaukee with a degree in political science.

Brostoff embodied author Malcolm Gladwell‘s idea of a “connector.” He was an individual everyone in Milwaukee politics seemed to know. Part of that could be his past history serving as an aide in many political offices, his work with long-time friend Sen. Chris Larson to launch Dem Team approximately a decade ago and his openness to appearing at so many public events.

He was an active player of pickup basketball, and anyone who played against him, including this author, was familiar with his dogged determination to levy a full-court press and how it gained his team a few extra points per game, despite his height.

Brostoff was also an active player of Magic: The Gathering card game and helped organize a conference known as CubeCon.

A special election will need to be called to fill his seat.