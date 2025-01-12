New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
Gov. Evers Appoints Dr. Karen Hyun to Serve as DNR Secretary
Dec 23rd, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
Milwaukee Attorney Thadd Llaurado Honored as Wisconsin Trial Lawyer of the Year
Dec 20th, 2024 by Wisconsin Association for Justice
Brian D. Litzsey Named 11th Senior Director of Milwaukee Recreation
Litzsey will step into the role on January 20
Dec 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Recreation
Milwaukee PBS Announces New Chief Marketing Officer
Milwaukee PBS is pleased to announce the hiring of Cameron Risher as the new Chief Marketing Officer.
Dec 13th, 2024 by Milwaukee PBS
Imagine MKE Hires Former UPAF Officer as Next Executive Director
Christine Hojnacki Named New Leader of Nonprofit Focused on Advancing the Region’s Arts, Culture & Creative Sectors
Dec 11th, 2024 by Imagine MKE
Gov. Evers Appoints Kerry Kirn as Clark County Sheriff
Dec 6th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
NourishMKE Food Centers Welcome New Executive Director
Milwaukee’s largest network of food centers appoints Valerie MacMillan into leadership
Dec 5th, 2024 by NourishMKE
Milwaukee County Commission on Aging chair wins AARP WI’s most prestigious volunteer award
Jan Wilberg has been selected by AARP to receive the 2024 AARP Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service.
Dec 5th, 2024 by AARP Wisconsin
Gilman Precision Announces New CEO, Paul Grekowicz
Dec 4th, 2024 by Gilman Precision
Zilber Ltd. Announces New CEO
Zilber Ltd. announced that Bill Wigchers will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Zilber Ltd. effective March 1, 2025.
Dec 4th, 2024 by Zilber Ltd.
