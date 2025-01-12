Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jan 12th, 2025 08:09 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Gov. Evers Appoints Dr. Karen Hyun to Serve as DNR Secretary

Dec 23rd, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Attorney Michael Karp Named Outstanding Young Trial Lawyer

Dec 20th, 2024 by Wisconsin Association for Justice

Milwaukee Attorney Thadd Llaurado Honored as Wisconsin Trial Lawyer of the Year

Dec 20th, 2024 by Wisconsin Association for Justice

Noah Domnitz Takes Helm of Wisconsin Trial Bar

Dec 20th, 2024 by Wisconsin Association for Justice

Brian D. Litzsey Named 11th Senior Director of Milwaukee Recreation

Litzsey will step into the role on January 20

Dec 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Recreation

Stone & Swan Re-Elected to Lead MMSD Commission in 2025

Dec 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

Jeff Snell Named President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Dec 17th, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Hupy and Abraham Attorney Chad Kreblin Nominated to the American Bar Foundation

Dec 17th, 2024 by Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Milwaukee PBS Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

Milwaukee PBS is pleased to announce the hiring of Cameron Risher as the new Chief Marketing Officer.

Dec 13th, 2024 by Milwaukee PBS

Sprecher Brewing Company Names Kirkhofer Chief Operating Officer

Dec 12th, 2024 by Sprecher Brewing Co.

Imagine MKE Hires Former UPAF Officer as Next Executive Director

Christine Hojnacki Named New Leader of Nonprofit Focused on Advancing the Region’s Arts, Culture & Creative Sectors

Dec 11th, 2024 by Imagine MKE

Joe Ricciutti Named President of Brewers Class A Affiliate Wilson Warbirds

Dec 9th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Gov. Evers Appoints Kerry Kirn as Clark County Sheriff

Dec 6th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

NourishMKE Food Centers Welcome New Executive Director

Milwaukee’s largest network of food centers appoints Valerie MacMillan into leadership

Dec 5th, 2024 by NourishMKE

Milwaukee County Commission on Aging chair wins AARP WI’s most prestigious volunteer award

Jan Wilberg has been selected by AARP to receive the 2024 AARP Wisconsin Andrus Award for Community Service.

Dec 5th, 2024 by AARP Wisconsin

Gilman Precision Announces New CEO, Paul Grekowicz

Dec 4th, 2024 by Gilman Precision

Zilber Ltd. Announces New CEO

Zilber Ltd. announced that Bill Wigchers will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Zilber Ltd. effective March 1, 2025.

Dec 4th, 2024 by Zilber Ltd.

Shawn Oswald Named President and General Manager of WISN-TV, Milwaukee

Dec 3rd, 2024 by Hearst Television

