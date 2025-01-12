The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. New Life For Old Riverwest Bank
From mothballed to sober living: Recovery organization has purchased one-time Cream City Hostel.
Jan 7th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Growing Nonprofit Buys Third Ward Building
Umbrella organization for JusticePoint and Sinora Recovery relocating its HQ.
Jan 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Milwaukee Wins Grant To Rebuild National Avenue
New federal funding will advance Complete Streets effort, free up funding for other streets.
Jan 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Murphy’s Law: Children’s Hospital Abandoning City?
Despite vast wealth it closed pediatric clinic on 29th and Clarke.
Jan 8th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
5. Mother’s Takes Up Residence in Former Ardent Space
The fine-dining pop-up has a semi-permanent home on Farwell Avenue.
Jan 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. Milwaukee Public Schools Still Trying To Recoup Money From GOP Insider’s Defunct Nonprofit
Gerard Randall owes MPS for services not provided by Milwaukee Education Partnership.
Jan 10th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess
7. Private Chef Launching Restaurant, Retail Shop in Bay View
Micaela Erickson is opening her dream restaurant, Radish.
Jan 9th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
8. Snow Plowing Debate Airs Grievances, Floats Ideas
Council members want better service, maybe even gold-plated streets you can eat off of.
Jan 8th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. MKE Listing: Exquisite Third Ward Condo
Features high ceilings, expansive windows, a gourmet kitchen and stunning views.
Jan 9th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
10. Matt Dorner Named Head of Milwaukee Downtown, Weirick Stepping Down
New face atop highly visible organization for first time in 27 years. Weirick helped change Downtown.
Jan 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Announces District Staff Changes
Jan 8th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
2. Josh Anderson Announces Run for Alderman in Milwaukee’s 3rd District
Progressive candidate committed to safe communities, affordable energy, and community investment
Jan 6th, 2025 by Josh Anderson
4. Judge Susan Crawford Outraises Extremist Brad Schimel; Announces Historic $2.8 Million Raised
Crawford’s grassroots campaign will report raising more than any Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign in history
Jan 8th, 2025 by Susan Crawford
6. Four To Be Honored at 2025 Indaba African Ball
Fundraiser filling fast; will fund free community summer entertainment series
Jan 2nd, 2025 by St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care
7. Library entrance safety should be of utmost importance
Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs January 8, 2025
Jan 8th, 2025 by Ald. Milele Coggs
8. Uline Seeks to Fill Over 150 Warehouse Positions in Kenosha County to Serve Customer Demand
Uline starts the year off strong with a robust hiring goal, offering competitive pay and exceptional benefits
Jan 10th, 2025 by Uline
9. Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District
Nov 22nd, 2024 by Nas Musa
