Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 12th, 2025 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

New Life For Old Riverwest Bank

1. New Life For Old Riverwest Bank

From mothballed to sober living: Recovery organization has purchased one-time Cream City Hostel.

Jan 7th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Growing Nonprofit Buys Third Ward Building

2. Growing Nonprofit Buys Third Ward Building

Umbrella organization for JusticePoint and Sinora Recovery relocating its HQ.

Jan 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Wins Grant To Rebuild National Avenue

3. Milwaukee Wins Grant To Rebuild National Avenue

New federal funding will advance Complete Streets effort, free up funding for other streets.

Jan 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Children’s Hospital Abandoning City?

4. Murphy’s Law: Children’s Hospital Abandoning City?

Despite vast wealth it closed pediatric clinic on 29th and Clarke.

Jan 8th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Mother’s Takes Up Residence in Former Ardent Space

5. Mother’s Takes Up Residence in Former Ardent Space

The fine-dining pop-up has a semi-permanent home on Farwell Avenue.

Jan 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Public Schools Still Trying To Recoup Money From GOP Insider’s Defunct Nonprofit

6. Milwaukee Public Schools Still Trying To Recoup Money From GOP Insider’s Defunct Nonprofit

Gerard Randall owes MPS for services not provided by Milwaukee Education Partnership.

Jan 10th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess

Private Chef Launching Restaurant, Retail Shop in Bay View

7. Private Chef Launching Restaurant, Retail Shop in Bay View

Micaela Erickson is opening her dream restaurant, Radish.

Jan 9th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Snow Plowing Debate Airs Grievances, Floats Ideas

8. Snow Plowing Debate Airs Grievances, Floats Ideas

Council members want better service, maybe even gold-plated streets you can eat off of.

Jan 8th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Exquisite Third Ward Condo

9. MKE Listing: Exquisite Third Ward Condo

Features high ceilings, expansive windows, a gourmet kitchen and stunning views.

Jan 9th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee

Matt Dorner Named Head of Milwaukee Downtown, Weirick Stepping Down

10. Matt Dorner Named Head of Milwaukee Downtown, Weirick Stepping Down

New face atop highly visible organization for first time in 27 years. Weirick helped change Downtown.

Jan 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Announces District Staff Changes

1. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Announces District Staff Changes

 

Jan 8th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Josh Anderson Announces Run for Alderman in Milwaukee’s 3rd District

2. Josh Anderson Announces Run for Alderman in Milwaukee’s 3rd District

Progressive candidate committed to safe communities, affordable energy, and community investment

Jan 6th, 2025 by Josh Anderson

Milwaukee Union Leader Alex Brower Launches Campaign for Common Council District 3

3. Milwaukee Union Leader Alex Brower Launches Campaign for Common Council District 3

 

Jan 9th, 2025 by Alex Brower

Judge Susan Crawford Outraises Extremist Brad Schimel; Announces Historic $2.8 Million Raised

4. Judge Susan Crawford Outraises Extremist Brad Schimel; Announces Historic $2.8 Million Raised

Crawford’s grassroots campaign will report raising more than any Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign in history

Jan 8th, 2025 by Susan Crawford

Fostering Unity, Empowering Students: Genene Hibbler Announces Candidacy for Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District Board

5. Fostering Unity, Empowering Students: Genene Hibbler Announces Candidacy for Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District Board

 

Jan 8th, 2025 by Genene Hibbler

Four To Be Honored at 2025 Indaba African Ball

6. Four To Be Honored at 2025 Indaba African Ball

Fundraiser filling fast; will fund free community summer entertainment series

Jan 2nd, 2025 by St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care

Library entrance safety should be of utmost importance

7. Library entrance safety should be of utmost importance

Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs January 8, 2025

Jan 8th, 2025 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Uline Seeks to Fill Over 150 Warehouse Positions in Kenosha County to Serve Customer Demand

8. Uline Seeks to Fill Over 150 Warehouse Positions in Kenosha County to Serve Customer Demand

Uline starts the year off strong with a robust hiring goal, offering competitive pay and exceptional benefits

Jan 10th, 2025 by Uline

Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District

9. Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District

 

Nov 22nd, 2024 by Nas Musa

Milwaukee County Transit System Deputy Director Julie Esch Named Interim Managing Director

10. Milwaukee County Transit System Deputy Director Julie Esch Named Interim Managing Director

 

Jan 6th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Department of Transportation

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us