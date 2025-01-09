Discover luxury living at its finest in this exquisite 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom two story condominium located in the heart of Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward at 311 E. Erie St., Unit 411. This sophisticated unit offers an open floor plan with high ceilings, expansive windows that flood the space with natural light, and stunning views of the river by day and the city lights by night. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, contemporary countertops, and ample storage, making it perfect for culinary enthusiasts. The spacious primary suite boasts walk-in closet and an elegant ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower and double sinks. Additional highlights include in-unit laundry, two indoor parking spaces, and access to the vibrant Riverwalk just steps away. Experience the blend of historic charm and modern luxury in this sought-after Marine Terminal Lofts community, where you’re surrounded by the best of Milwaukee’s dining, shopping, and cultural attractions

Chris Corley is a seasoned real estate professional based in Milwaukee, WI, with a focus on downtown condos. He has over 15 years of experience in the industry and is known for his expertise in the Milwaukee luxury and waterfront condominium market. Chris is the owner of Corley Real Estate, a boutique firm established in 2013, which specializes in unparalleled customer service and personal attention. His notable achievements include serving as the head of sales for the BreakWater Condominiums, where he closed over $100 million in sales. Clients praise his knowledge, professionalism, and dedication to ensuring a smooth and stress-free transaction process.

The Breakdown

Address: 311 E. Erie St., Unit 411

Size: 1,339 square feet

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2006

Parking: 2 indoor

Price: $635,000

Condo fee: $456/Month

Taxes: $14,355

MLS#: 1903469

