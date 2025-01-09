Matt Dorner Named Head of Milwaukee Downtown, Weirick Stepping Down

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s most powerful and highest-profile business improvement district is about to have a new leader for the first time since its founding in 1998.

Matt Dorner will serve as the CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21. He has served as the organization’s economic development director since 2014.

The self-taxing entity hosts several popular events, including Downtown Dining Week, the Holiday Lights Festival, the Ornament Trail and Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, and operates several initiatives, including the Downtown Ambassadors, a Clean Sweep crew and a public art and mural program. The organization has been a catalyst in getting several projects off the ground, including Sculpture Milwaukee and the recent 2024 Downtown Plan.

Dorner will replace his longtime boss, Beth Weirick, who has led the organization for 27 years and, for even longer, served as one of the city’s biggest cheerleaders.

“My journey with Milwaukee Downtown has been filled with passion, purpose and countless moments that I will cherish forever,” said Weirick. “I will be forever grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by my board, stakeholders, community partners and team. Together, we have attracted significant investment, revitalized streets, created public spaces and cultivated a Downtown that embodies the spirit and energy of all who live, work and play here.”

The BID board’s executive committee endorsed the succession plan, which will continue through June.

“Over the last decade, I have witnessed firsthand Matt’s passion for Downtown Milwaukee,” said Weirick. “Matt’s expertise and relationships within the community made him the clear choice as the next leader of this organization. I look forward to working with Matt on a smooth transition over these next six months.”

Board chair Tammy Babisch, a vice president with Colliers International, praised Weirick for her service.

“On behalf of the Executive Committee, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Beth Weirick for her passion, commitment and visionary leadership these past 27 years,” said Babsich. “Beth cultivated partnerships, initiated high-impact development projects and advocated for policies that have enriched the area’s economic landscape, resulting in substantial tax base growth and real estate development. She believed in a high quality of life for all, forging a public-private collaboration that netted a Community Intervention Team that remains a model for urban centers across the nation. She instituted events that have made Downtown Milwaukee a regional destination and her desire to create dynamic public spaces undoubtedly expedited our post-pandemic recovery. She managed all this and more while remaining committed to strategic planning. Her recent work in overseeing the completion of the Connec+ing MKE: Downtown Plan 2040, as well as our organization’s own five-year strategic plan, defined a clear road map for the future of our organization to ensure its continued growth and success. While we will miss her immensely, we wish Beth the absolute best in her next chapter.”

Dorner, an urban planner by training, has become an increasingly public face for the organization through his dogged fundraising and planning with Third Ward counterpart Paul Schwartz for the Downtown Dog Park. Construction on the first phase of the project is to be completed earlier this year.

A longtime Third Ward and Lower East Side resident, he was previously a planner for the Village of Menomonee Falls and was a key player in the early growth of NEWaukee.

“It’s an honor to be selected as Milwaukee Downtown’s next CEO,” said Dorner. “I look forward to continuing to serve our stakeholders and bring added value to the strides that have already been made. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and for Beth’s ongoing mentorship as we work collectively to set the organization on a solid course for its continued success and growth.”

Funded primarily by special assessments on commercial properties within the district, Milwaukee Downtown has a $5.03 million operating budget in 2025. The assessed value of all of the commercial properties within the district is $3.27 billion. A 19-member board governs its activities.

BID #21’s borders resemble an upside-down T. Its boundaries stretch from Schlitz Park south to approximately W. St. Paul Avenue. Its western boundary is Interstate 43, and its eastern boundary is Lake Michigan.

Prior to joining Milwaukee Downtown, Weirick was executive director of Westown Association and worked for the Department of City Development and Milwaukee Common Council.

Dorner’s promotion was one of three staff changes announced Thursday. Longtime contracted communications consultant Rachel Farina joined the organization as director of communications. She most recently worked for WaterStreet Creative and has worked with the BID since 2003.

“Rachel has been an extension of our team for over two decades,” said Weirick. “Her depth of knowledge of our organization and her ability to communicate our events and initiatives to a multitude of audiences, make her an invaluable asset to our team. We are thrilled to welcome her internally as she will play a pivotal role in our transition plan.”

Isabel Ulrich was promoted to marketing, events and social media director, a title bump from manager. She joined the BID in June.

Erica Green, who formerly held a marketing role with the BID, continues to serve as director of public space initiatives.