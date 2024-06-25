County singer stars at 'Red, White and Brew' party on Sunday, July 14 on lakefront.

The Republican National Convention starts July 15, but the fun starts Sunday, July 14 with a lakefront party.

Country music star Trace Adkins will headline the “Red, White and Brew” party at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Hosted by the nonpartisan local Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee and its newly-formed 414 Council, the event will serve as a welcome party for delegates, media members and partner organizations.

Guests will be served Wisconsin food and drinks says a press release.

“The welcome party will be a shining moment for Milwaukee that will capture the attention of all attendees, including the global media,” said Anne Zizzo, CEO of Zizzo Group, in a statement. “We want to make the most of this opportunity to showcase that Milwaukee is an amazing place to be, and a world-class city that everyone should visit. I encourage other local business leaders to join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate everything we love about our city.”

The 414 Council is soliciting additional organizations to step forward to financially support the event.

In addition to Zizzo, council co-chairs include restaurateur Omar Shaikh, Central Standard Craft Distillery COO Jim Kanter and Milwaukee Business Journal market president and publisher Heather Ladage.

“Local business leaders have embraced this convention for what it means for Milwaukee, and we’re excited to feature the 414 Council at the official convention welcome party,” said host committee COO Alison Prange, “Our goal as the Host Committee is to showcase our city to the world this summer, and with the help of our supporting partners, we know that this will be a world-class party.”

A similar event was planned at the same location for the Democratic National Convention, but the COVID-19 pandemic triggered its cancellation and rendered the convention largely virtual.

And while the public cannot attend the 2024 event, they might be impacted by it.

The event, the Secret Service revealed on June 21, will result in a one-day closure of the Hoan Bridge and Lakeshore State Park.