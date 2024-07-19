Protestors, politicians, MAGA, oh my!

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The 2024 Republican National Convention was a chaotic melange.

Like the rambling speech former Presidentgave on the final night of the convention, the event itself escaped neat definition.

Apocalyptic street preachers, thousands of police, street vendors and the occasional political celebrity roamed the streets of downtown Milwaukee.

Inside Fiserv Forum, one could find billionaires, costumed Trump supporters, cowboy hats and cheeseheads; one moment Hulk Hogan was speaking, next it was Evangelical preacher Franklin Graham.

The convention ran from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 19.

Photos