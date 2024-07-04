Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Candy, community groups, clowns and classic cars, the annual Independence Day parade that leads down S. Kinnickinnic Avenue to Humboldt Park had it all.

The century-old tradition kicked off its 2024 edition with a string of elected officials, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley.

Also marching were the Bay View High School marching band, several rock bands on floats and many community groups. Jeff Kleczka served as the parade marshall.

The 9 a.m. parade was followed by a series of events in the park, including an ice cream giveaway, donut eating contest, kid’s bike decorating contest and talent show.

The night will end at Humboldt Park with a fireworks show scheduled for 9:15 p.m. It’s one of 10 city-sponsored fireworks displays scheduled to take place across Milwaukee.

Photos

