Jeramey Jannene
Photo Gallery

Bay View’s 4th of July Parade

Annual event draws crowd, culminates with Humboldt Park fireworks show.

By - Jul 4th, 2024 04:38 pm
Aubrey Jannene waves a flag at a passing march band. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Aubrey Jannene waves a flag at a passing march band. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Candy, community groups, clowns and classic cars, the annual Independence Day parade that leads down S. Kinnickinnic Avenue to Humboldt Park had it all.

The century-old tradition kicked off its 2024 edition with a string of elected officials, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley.

Also marching were the Bay View High School marching band, several rock bands on floats and many community groups. Jeff Kleczka served as the parade marshall.

The 9 a.m. parade was followed by a series of events in the park, including an ice cream giveaway, donut eating contest, kid’s bike decorating contest and talent show.

The night will end at Humboldt Park with a fireworks show scheduled for 9:15 p.m. It’s one of 10 city-sponsored fireworks displays scheduled to take place across Milwaukee.

Photos

Sample Map

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us