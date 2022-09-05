2022 Labor Day Parade
Union members march to lakefront festival grounds to see President Joe Biden.
Milwaukee Laborfest is back, and with it the parade down Wisconsin Avenue to Henry Maier Festival Park.
The festival and parade, organized by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, was held Monday for the first time since 2019. It landed quite the headliner in President Joe Biden.
And while initial images from the festival grounds show a sizable crowd, the parade itself attracted far more participants than spectators. Our photos capture the action.
Look for future coverage of Biden’s visit. The president landed in Milwaukee at approximately 11:00 a.m. and was greeted by Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley. Joining Biden at the event were AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. This article was published before Biden’s address.
Photos
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- August 13, 2015 - Cavalier Johnson received $25 from David Crowley
