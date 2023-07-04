No shortage of smiles, nor candy, as community groups host Fourth of July events.

Americana was on full display in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning.

Seven parades took place across the city, part of 11 Independence Day celebrations hosted by the city and community groups.

The tradition dates back to 1911, with many Cream City neighborhoods painting themselves red, white and blue to celebrate the birth of the United States.

Our photos capture the action at the Humboldt Park parade, which ran down S. Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View before ending in a day-long festival at the park.

The action will continue into the night. Fireworks displays are scheduled to occur at Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Noyes Park and Wilson Park.

