Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock and Donald Trump, Final Day of RNC Veered All Over

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Republican National Convention is over. But at least for a period Thursday night, it seemed like it might never end.

Donald Trump gave the longest television nomination acceptance speech in history.

Trump was expected to end his hour-long speech around 10:30 p.m., but he was still going strong when the clock struck 11 p.m. At 11:05 p.m. he pledged to “quickly” conclude and music began to play shortly thereafter.

The balloons eventually did drop, and with it, Milwaukee’s week of international media coverage came to a close.

It was the former president’s first speech since he was shot during a July 13 rally in Pennsylvania. And it had many hallmarks of a classic Trump speech, including long deviations from the teleprompter, unverifiable claims, exaggerations and bold claims about a stronger America.

The speech opened with a somber account of what he said was going through his head immediately following the shooting. It also included a suggestion, made somewhat in jest, that the RNC was an attempt to buy the votes of Wisconsin residents.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Trump was introduced by a string of speakers and performers that would confound anyone time traveling from 1999: former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, musician Kid Rock and UFC CEO Dana White. Trump even blew Hogan a kiss after the wrestler finished his speech.

The former president also hit on many of the same themes that were repeated throughout the week, devoting time to sow fear about immigration, blaming Joe Biden for inflation, committing to “energy dominance” by increasing fossil fuel production. “Drill baby drill,” said Trump.

Significant time was also devoted to immigration, leaning heavily into his campaign’s narrative of “migrant crime” and said there is a “massive invasion” at the southern border with criminals coming to the U.S. bringing crime, destruction and disease. He committed to initiating the “largest deportation operation in the history of this country.”

Democrats were ready and waiting to attack Trump’s speech. “This week, convicted felon Donald Trump reminded the American people why they voted him out of office four years ago – because he doesn’t care about working families, he only cares about himself. In Trump’s Republican Party, there’s only space for unquestioning loyalists who will put him above our democracy, above our freedoms, and above working families. That’s why Trump chose JD Vance to be his running mate, and it’s why Trump’s former vice president – who he tried to get to overturn the election – was nowhere to be found this week in Milwaukee,” said DNC chair Jamie Harrison in a statement.

Melania Trump appeared at Fiserv Forum for the first time Thursday. The former president had appeared each night, entering late to great applause each evening, but his wife was absent until Thursday. She didn’t enter the Trump family and friends seating area until after Trump had left to go prepare for his speech.

Eric Trump gave a speech promoting his father. His brother, Donald Trump, Jr., spoke Wednesday in advance of vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance. Trump’s other children, with the exception of youngest son Barron, were in attendance Thursday.

Wisconsin businesswoman Diane Hendricks spoke early in Thursday’s program.

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson also delivered a speech, the lone speaker of the week that appeared to completely eschew a teleprompter. A countdown clock was visible in place of the teleprompter, but it was turned off half way through and Carlson continued.

Trump continued to wear his bandage Thursday on his right ear, but he wasn’t alone. Several dozen other attendees were sporting their own bandages Thursday, with some opting for small American flags instead of white gauze.

The host committee held a party, with a concert by Jason Aldean, at Potawatomi Hotel Casino’s outdoor venue immediately following the convention. Aldean, drawing praise from Trump, was in attendance at the speech.

Much more is to come on the lasting local impact of the convention, but it’s clear already that there were winners and losers when it came to bars and restaurants. The reaction from Wisconsin delegates, except for Congressman Derrick Van Orden, was positive.

The associated road closures and security restrictions are expected to end Friday as the National Special Security Event is wound down.

Graham Kilmer and Sophie Bolich contributed to this report.