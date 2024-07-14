Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 14th, 2024 07:00 am

7 Businesses Located Inside RNC ‘Hard Zone’

1. 7 Businesses Located Inside RNC ‘Hard Zone’

They will only serve RNC attendees, not the general public during convention.

Jul 8th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Former Machine Shop Is RNC Party Venue

2. Former Machine Shop Is RNC Party Venue

Warehouse party for GOP conventioneers will take place nightly in Brewers Hill.

Jul 9th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Third Ward Condos Moving Forward

3. New Third Ward Condos Moving Forward

Peter Renner lining up final pieces of 13-unit development on Summerfest Pl.

Jul 10th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Burrito Bueno is Closed, New Restaurant Planned

4. Burrito Bueno is Closed, New Restaurant Planned

New location for Los Tuxtla Mexican Restaurant plans to open in the coming months.

Jul 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

City Hiring GRAEF For Northridge Mall Replacement Design

5. City Hiring GRAEF For Northridge Mall Replacement Design

Plan calls for a market analysis and many different options for development. Public input sought.

Jul 10th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Ben and Jerry’s Opening Third Ward Location

6. Ben and Jerry’s Opening Third Ward Location

RNC will receive frosty reception as ice cream store opens July 14.

Jul 11th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Friday Photos: Northwestern Mutual’s Unbuilding Changes Skyline

7. Friday Photos: Northwestern Mutual’s Unbuilding Changes Skyline

North Building being stripped to its core to create a second glassy skyscraper.

Jul 5th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Arts Groups in Big Trouble

8. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Arts Groups in Big Trouble

Huge declines in the percent of earned income are a very worrisome sign.

Jul 10th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Wisconsin Supreme Court Limits Legislature’s Authority To Block Governor

9. Wisconsin Supreme Court Limits Legislature’s Authority To Block Governor

6-1 decision rules that legislators wrongly blocked DNR stewardship funding.

Jul 7th, 2024 by Sarah Lehr

Transportation: MCTS Designing New Bus Shelters

10. Transportation: MCTS Designing New Bus Shelters

First 25 bus shelters — of some 600 total — will be installed next year.

Jul 10th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Road, ramp closures planned next week near downtown Milwaukee

1. Road, ramp closures planned next week near downtown Milwaukee

 

Jul 10th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The Barry Company Facilitates Office Building Sale Along I-41 in Menomonee Falls

2. The Barry Company Facilitates Office Building Sale Along I-41 in Menomonee Falls

The Barry Company broker transactions

Jul 9th, 2024 by The Barry Company

Senators Baldwin and Johnson Turn in Blue Slips for Eastern District of Wisconsin Court Judge Nominee

3. Senators Baldwin and Johnson Turn in Blue Slips for Eastern District of Wisconsin Court Judge Nominee

 

Jul 12th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Provocative Anti Trump MAGA Messages to Appear Across Downtown Milwaukee During RNC

4. Provocative Anti Trump MAGA Messages to Appear Across Downtown Milwaukee During RNC

Digital billboard trucks and free condom distribution to spread the word

Jul 12th, 2024 by Democratic Messaging Project

I-43 North-South project progresses; opens third lane in Ozaukee County

5. I-43 North-South project progresses; opens third lane in Ozaukee County

 

Jul 11th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Former Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband

6. Former Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband

 

Jul 12th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Mitchell Airport Director asks USPS to deliver mail during RNC

7. Mitchell Airport Director asks USPS to deliver mail during RNC

Shortsighted decision will stop mail delivery to Airport administration and tenants

Jul 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Borealis Ridership Tops 18,500 in First Full Month

8. Borealis Ridership Tops 18,500 in First Full Month

Amtrak and states impressed by positive response to new service

Jul 8th, 2024 by Amtrak

MPD Officer Involved Shooting

9. MPD Officer Involved Shooting

 

Jul 10th, 2024 by Milwaukee Police Department

Second Inhaler Company Caps Prices at $35 a Month After Baldwin’s Investigation into High Costs

10. Second Inhaler Company Caps Prices at $35 a Month After Baldwin’s Investigation into High Costs

 

Mar 18th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

