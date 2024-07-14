The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. 7 Businesses Located Inside RNC ‘Hard Zone’
They will only serve RNC attendees, not the general public during convention.
Jul 8th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. Former Machine Shop Is RNC Party Venue
Warehouse party for GOP conventioneers will take place nightly in Brewers Hill.
Jul 9th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. New Third Ward Condos Moving Forward
Peter Renner lining up final pieces of 13-unit development on Summerfest Pl.
Jul 10th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Burrito Bueno is Closed, New Restaurant Planned
New location for Los Tuxtla Mexican Restaurant plans to open in the coming months.
Jul 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. City Hiring GRAEF For Northridge Mall Replacement Design
Plan calls for a market analysis and many different options for development. Public input sought.
Jul 10th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Ben and Jerry’s Opening Third Ward Location
RNC will receive frosty reception as ice cream store opens July 14.
Jul 11th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Friday Photos: Northwestern Mutual’s Unbuilding Changes Skyline
North Building being stripped to its core to create a second glassy skyscraper.
Jul 5th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Arts Groups in Big Trouble
Huge declines in the percent of earned income are a very worrisome sign.
Jul 10th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
9. Wisconsin Supreme Court Limits Legislature’s Authority To Block Governor
6-1 decision rules that legislators wrongly blocked DNR stewardship funding.
Jul 7th, 2024 by Sarah Lehr
10. Transportation: MCTS Designing New Bus Shelters
First 25 bus shelters — of some 600 total — will be installed next year.
Jul 10th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
2. The Barry Company Facilitates Office Building Sale Along I-41 in Menomonee Falls
The Barry Company broker transactions
Jul 9th, 2024 by The Barry Company
4. Provocative Anti Trump MAGA Messages to Appear Across Downtown Milwaukee During RNC
Digital billboard trucks and free condom distribution to spread the word
Jul 12th, 2024 by Democratic Messaging Project
7. Mitchell Airport Director asks USPS to deliver mail during RNC
Shortsighted decision will stop mail delivery to Airport administration and tenants
Jul 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
8. Borealis Ridership Tops 18,500 in First Full Month
Amtrak and states impressed by positive response to new service
Jul 8th, 2024 by Amtrak
9. MPD Officer Involved Shooting
Jul 10th, 2024 by Milwaukee Police Department