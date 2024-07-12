Burrito Bueno is Closed, New Restaurant Planned

New location for Los Tuxtla Mexican Restaurant plans to open in the coming months.

Burrito Bueno permanently closed its restaraunt at 8238 W. Appleton Ave., bringing an end to more than two decades of service.

A new tenant is poised to take over the space, with plans to continue serving Mexican food; however, the previous restaurant’s eclectic buffet, is unlikely to make a comeback.

The family-owned Burrito Bueno has been gradually winding down since last summer when owner Marco Arteaga listed the restaurant for sale. He told Urban Milwaukee at the time that he planned to retire.

Burrito Bueno was once run by both Arteaga and his son, Marco Arteaga, Jr., but the younger Arteaga left the business in July 2023, according to a social media post.

Located near the high-traffic intersection of W. Appleton and N. Hampton avenues, Burrito Bueno was a staple for on-the-go diners and those with diverse tastes, thanks to its quick service and wide-ranging assortment of menu items.

As Burrito Bueno exits the building, a new operator, Alex Beltran, is preparing to open his own restaurant in the space.

The chef and restaurateur appeared before the Common Council’s Licenses Committee on July 9, where he shared details about the upcoming business, Los Tuxtla Mexican Restaurant.

“I have a little more than five years in the food industry,” said Beltran, who also operates three taco trucks and a small restaurant at 8334 W. Appleton Ave., inside of a gas station.

Beltran plans to serve alcohol at the upcoming restaurant, which will be a first for him. “We are just looking to expand,” he said.

The business will operate as a service bar only, meaning guests will be required to order food to accompany their alcoholic beverages.

A tentative menu for Los Tuxtla features a variety of burritos, enchiladas, chimichangas, flautas, quesadillas, tacos, tortas and seafood dishes including shrimp fajitas and fish soup with fresh vegetables.

Carne asada, grilled beef ribs and birria tacos would also be available, along with barbecued meats and other specialty dishes. Additionally, restaurant plans to serve breakfast items such as chilaquiles, huevos rancheros and more.

Beltran recently purchased the Appleton Avenue property, which encompasses a 2,360-square-foot building, outdoor patio and 31 parking spaces for employees and customers. The single-story building was constructed in 1962.

A license application says he paid $460,000 for the business and its fixtures.

The committee unanimously recommended approval for Los Tuxtla on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Common Council is scheduled to vote on the matter at the end of the month.

Once open, Los Tuxtla’s proposed hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

