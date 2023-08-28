Burrito Bueno Restaurant For Sale

Mexican restaurant known for its eclectic buffet is seeking new owners.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Burrito Bueno, a Mexican restaurant that has operated for more than two decades along W. Appleton Avenue in the Columbus Park neighborhood, is for sale.

Owner Marco Arteaga confirmed the news Friday afternoon, telling Urban Milwaukee he plans to retire.

An online listing describes the business, 8238 W. Appleton Ave., as an “excellent opportunity to operate a restaurant with excellent parking,” also touting its high-traffic location near the intersection of W. Appleton and W. Hampton avenues.

Along with the 2,360-square-foot restaurant, the property includes an outdoor patio and 31 parking spaces for employees and customers. The single-story restaurant building was constructed in 1962.

The listing price, including restaurant equipment, is $499,000.

Burrito Bueno was, for a time, run by both Arteaga and his son, Marco Arteaga, Jr. The younger Arteaga, however, left the business in July, according to a social media post.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The long-standing Mexican restaurant is most notable for its buffet, a shining beacon illuminated by overhead track lights, at which guests can choose from a delightful culinary crossover of offerings ranging from chimichangas to fried chicken.

From the Mexican-themed murals on the building’s exterior, to its homey interior decor, the restaurant’s aesthetic is indicative of owners who value their cultural roots, while also embracing all those who visit. The carpeted dining room features distressed wood paneling, a bright green accent wall and a small collection of sombreros. Paper menus and miniature molcajetes stocked with sugar packets adorn the mismatched tables that are tightly packed into the dining room.

A retro bar runs the length of one wall, opposite the buffet. Outfitted with black leather stools, a mirrored back bar, various trophies and a wall-to-wall line of dollar bills, the area has the look and feel of a dive bar — an intriguing contrast to the remainder of the space.

Potato Heads, a Milwaukee food truck, currently leases commercial kitchen space from the restaurant. The potato-focused operation is working to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 2700-2702 W. Lisbon Ave.

Burrito Bueno is expected to remain open until its sale. The restaurant’s operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m.

Photos