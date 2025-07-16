Walgreens Has Closed 25% of Its Milwaukee Stores

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

One of Milwaukee’s most omnipresent retailers continues to close its Cream City stores. In just two years, Walgreens will have shuttered 25% of its stores in the city.

The latest to close is the store at 6442 N. 76th St., near W. Mill Road. Its final day is scheduled for July 28. The pharmacy already closed on July 1.

The Illinois-based chain is also closing its downtown pharmacy in its store at The Avenue, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. The store will continue to operate.

The 76th Street closure means Walgreens will have closed seven city of Milwaukee stores in two years. It is also closing stores in surrounding communities. A Racine store will close in early August.

Last October, the company revealed that 25% of its 8,500 stores are losing money and it plans to close 1,200 stores by 2027.

Last year, the company said that its pharmacy business was facing increasing “regulatory and reimbursement pressures” that were making its business unsustainable.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

According to city license records, Walgreens will still operate 21 Milwaukee stores after the Mill Road closure.

Competitor CVS is also planning to close 270 stores in 2025. Three Wisconsin locations closed in early 2025, including a Milwaukee store at 3030 W. Villard Ave. Grocer Kroger is also closing two city stores and Walmart continues to close stores.

Some of the chain’s former stores are finding new uses. Last weekend, Supermercado La Hacienda, a Mexican grocery, opened in the former Walgreens at 2410 W. Forest Home Ave. The southside store closed in October 2023. Another 2023 closure, the store at 6707 W. Hampton Ave., is being redeveloped as one of three new clinics for senior-focused health care provider ArchWell Health.

Closed Walgreens

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.