Ben and Jerry’s Opening Third Ward Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The nation’s top Republicans will descend on Milwaukee this weekend ahead of the party’s national convention, which kicks off Sunday evening.

Alongside former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, two prominent names in socially progressive advocacy are planning to make an appearance.

Ben and Jerry.

The popular ice cream brand, which has a long history of political activism, is set to open its new scoop shop in the Historic Third Ward on Sunday, July 14.

The neighborhood announced the news on social media Wednesday, noting that the business, 203 N. Broadway, will soon be serving “creamy cones and sweet treats galore.”

Frederick and Patricia Rasmussen are co-owners of the upcoming business, which will be the first Ben & Jerry’s location in the state. Both reside in Illinois, according to a license application.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The counter-service establishment plans to offer a rotating selection of Ben & Jerry’s flavors that could include Cherry Garcia, Coffee Coffee Buzz Buzz, Phish Food, Oatmeal Dream Pie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and more.

The company currently produces nearly 100 ice cream flavors, including several non-dairy options.

A tentative menu for the scoop shop also features hot cocoa, shakes, sundaes, root beer floats, custom cakes, ice cream sandwiches and prepackaged ice cream for carry-out.

Ben & Jerry’s occupies approximately 2,130 square feet at ground level of the five-story InterLace Lofts building, where it’s spent upwards of eight months completing updates and renovations in the formerly vacant space.

Architecture firm MSI General led the project, which was estimated to cost $395,000.

The finished space features both subway tile and exposed brick walls, milk bottle pendant lights and a cloud-shaped drop ceiling. A handful of tables and chairs, located adjacent to retractable garage doors overlooking Chicago Street, will be available for dine-in customers.

Margaret Czaplewski owns the building, as well as the property immediately to the north, which houses MOD GEN.

Founded in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Ben & Jerry’s has emerged as a fiery proponent of leftist policy and ideology, with on-theme flavors such as Change The Whirled, Empower Mint, Yes Pecan (a nod to former President Barack Obama‘s campaign slogan) and others.

The company is also outspoken on social media and has partnered with activists such as Colin Kaepernick to raise money for specific causes. In Kaepernick’s case, the funds went towards the athlete’s work against police brutality.

The upcoming scoop shop is expected to open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to a license application.

Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.