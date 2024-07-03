Milwaukee Businesses Closing During RNC

Whether in protest or by necessity, many shutdowns during convention, July 15-18.

When Milwaukee was selected to host the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), elected officials and local entrepreneurs cheered the news as a much-needed boon for small businesses and the city’s economy.

Now, with the four-day convention less than two weeks away, a number of establishments have announced plans to close for the duration of the event.

That includes The Mothership, which announced in March that it would shut down for the week of the RNC.

“I’m not trying to get involved with or actively take money or rent the space out to that tomfoolery,” owner Ricky Ramirez noted within a longer social media post — typical of the irreverent Bay View bar, 2301 S. Logan Ave.

The decision was shared widely and swiftly generated a flurry of both negative and positive responses, even garnering write-ups from national publications including Eater and Rolling Stone.

Several additional bars, restaurants and venues, as well as recurring events, will be closed or canceled during the RNC, which takes place Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum will be closed July 15 through 18, according to its website. The museum, 800 W. Wells St., is located just inside the security footprint for the convention.

MPM plans to operate with extended hours in the days immediately before and after the RNC.

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, 929 E. Wisconsin Ave., will remain closed July 15 through 18. The museum’s Community Access Day, typically scheduled for the third Thursday of each month, will be rescheduled to July 25.

Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen

Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen will be closed to the public — but certainly not empty — for the duration of the convention.

The three-level bar and restaurant, 320 E. Clybourn St., is fully booked Monday through Thursday during convention week, according to a story by Jordyn Noennig.

Jazz in the Park

Due to both the upcoming holiday and RNC preparations, Jazz in the Park will take place just once in July. The event, typically held on Thursday evenings at Cathedral Square Park, is skipping over July 4, 11 and 18. It’s set to return on July 25.

Cathedral Square Market, a weekly farmers market held at the park, will also go on hiatus during the convention. The event will return on Sunday, July 21.

MKE River Roundup Concert Series

The weekly concert series is taking a “bye week” on July 17 to avoid crossover with the RNC. The event, which invites bands aboard the floating “Funktoon” to perform a set on the river, will resume its weekly installments on July 24.

Milwaukee Boat Line

Vista King and Voyager, two boats operated by Milwaukee Boat Line, will remain docked for the duration of the RNC, owner Jake Chianelli told WISN.

The Secret Service plans to close portions of the Milwaukee River during the convention, making it impossible for watercraft to travel along the waterway.

Pabst Theater Group Venues

Gary Witt, executive director of the Pabst Theater Group (PTG), has been outspoken about his disappointment over the “underwhelming” amount of venue bookings brought about by the RNC.

Witt has publicly stated that the Pabst Theater, The Riverside Theater, Vivarium and The Fitzgerald will likely remain unused during the convention. There are no shows scheduled between July 15 and 19.

Turner Hall, a PTG venue located just steps away from the heart of the convention at Fiserv Forum, is booked for the duration of the convention, The Recombobulation Area reports. The building, 1040 N. Phillips Ave., is located inside the convention’s hard security perimeter.

Red, White and Blue (RWB)

Red, White and Blue, a popular downtown nightclub, is booked for all four days of the convention, owner Jake Dehne told Urban Milwaukee.

The bar at 1044 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. will open to the public for a kickoff party on Monday night at 9 p.m., but will only admit private guests for the remainder of the event.

Dehne, who operates a number of establishments in the downtown area, said he’s considering opening The Lucky Clover, an Irish bar, for lunch and dinner service on Monday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 17.

Future updates will be available online.

Whitetail MKE

As of July 1, Whitetail is closed to the public for a remodel, the bar shared in a recent social media post. In the meantime, “the party will continue across the street” at LP; Edward DeShazer and Mike Edler co-own both businesses.

Although the business, 111o N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., is closed to the public, it will open for private events throughout convention week, DeShazer told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.