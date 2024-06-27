See CNN, Fox News Plans To Transform Buildings For RNC
Turner Hall and GATHER will become homes for CNN and Fox News.
Beyond just the heavy security presence, things are going to look a lot different near Fiserv Forum for the Republican National Convention.
Public records reveal the locations of two television studios planned for the July political convention.
Fox News will broadcast from GATHER, the second-story event venue across the plaza from Fiserv Forum. A sign permit, with an estimated cost of $80,000, shows how the network intends to cover the glassy facade with larger-than-life depictions of its leading personalities, including Sean Hannity, Brett Baier, Jesse Waters, Laura Ingraham and Greg Gutfeld.
A rendering depicts how a studio will be set up with Fiserv Forum as a backdrop. The network has publicly confirmed that Gutfeld will broadcast nightly from the studio.
Turner Hall is to become “CNN | Politico Grill” according to documents repeatedly marked “confidential.”
A temporary neon sign will be hung from the front of the historic Cream City brick building, located a block south of Fiserv Forum, and temporary banners will adorn the north and south facade.
CNN was set to use the venue, which includes a first floor restaurant and second floor hall managed by Pabst Theater Group, for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, but backed out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a certificate of appropriateness request submitted to the Historic Preservation Commission, New York-based Civic Entertainment Group is coordinating the installation.
No building permits have been filed to modify the interior of the space, and the city’s preservation ordinance only applies to the exterior of buildings. Commission planner Andrew Stern approved the CNN signage changes Wednesday.
Both venues will be within the “hard zone” of the Secret Service security plan, meaning those expecting to see either studio up close will need a credential to access the area. But those restrictions aren’t to go into effect until the evening of July 14.
The Fox News sign is to be installed starting on July 8.
C-SPAN will have a studio in East Town.
Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and Jon Stewart will broadcast from the Marcus Performing Arts Center.
Several luxury suites inside Fiserv Forum will also be transformed into studios for organizations to broadcast from.
Other networks are expected to establish studios Downtown.
The convention runs from July 15-18.
Renderings
