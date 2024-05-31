Parks foundation has been working with county to find sponsors for annual event.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The philanthropic community isn’t interested in supporting a fireworks show right now.

That’s according to a joint statement released by the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and Milwaukee County Parks Friday.

Last Friday, Parks announced the annual fireworks show would not return in 2024, and that it was likely gone for good.

The annual fireworks show began in 1963, and it was long supported by corporate and philanthropic sponsorship. In 2018, a major sponsor dropped out and since then the department “has been working diligently to find private financial support for the July 3rd fireworks” each year.

“We’ve had dozens of conversations over the years with donors about supporting the July 3rd fireworks show,” said Rebecca Stoner, executive director of the foundation. “In 2024, the private sponsorship simply did not come together due to lack of interest from funders.”

The fireworks were not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a seasonal worker shortage. Beginning in 2021, the foundation began helping with the fundraising for the annual event.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The Milwaukee Parks Foundation was created in 2019 by a handful of local business leaders and philanthropists including former county executive Chris Abele. It works closely with the parks department and the county. It raises private donations to support the upkeep of the county parks system.

“Despite our extensive efforts to secure sponsorship for this year’s event, we were unable to obtain the necessary funding to cover the significant expenses,” said Guy Smith, Parks Director.

The annual event costs approximately $370,000, with $350,000 just for fireworks.

“On a daily basis we work with the reality that our Milwaukee County Parks system has the same level of funding it did in the 1980s, which means there are many parks that require significant investment,” Stoner said. “I would welcome a conversation with any potential supporters who want our park system to be more vibrant, equitable, and financially sustainable.”

The parks system has a backlog of maintenance needs estimated at approximately $500 million. The annual funding available for infrastructure and maintenance has not kept pace with the growing need for maintenance.

The parks department is encouraging county residents to participate in community fireworks shows and events happening in parks across the county on July 4.