The next county board will only have one new supervisor after Tuesday's election.

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The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will begin their next term with little change in the makeup of the legislative body. Only three incumbents faced competitive races Tuesday, and all won reelection.

However, the board will have one new member.

In District 5, after nearly a decade on the board, Sup. Sequanna Taylor did not run for reelection. She won election to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2024. Taking her place on the board is Leevan Roundtree Jr., who ran unopposed for the empty seat.

Supervisors are elected to two-year terms and paid $32,819 annually. The County Board is the county’s legislative body in charge of financial oversight and approval of the county’s $1.3 billion annual budget. The new board will be sworn in on April 20.

District 7

In District 7, Sup. Felesia Martin faced a challenge from Stacy Smiter, a real estate agent, MATC instructor and former candidate for the city of Milwaukee Common Council.

Martin was first elected in 2018. A former vice chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Martin earned endorsements from 15 of her colleagues on the board and many other high-profile Democratic elected officials from Milwaukee, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore.

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The McGovern Senior Center, which closed last year, was a major issue for both candidates in the race. Martin told Urban Milwaukee the ongoing effort to find a replacement for the shuttered center was a major reason she sought re-election. Similarly, Smiter said resuming senior services in McGovern Park would be his “first order of business” if elected.

District 7 encompasses a large swath of the northwest side, with its northern boundary at W. Silver Spring Drive and its southern boundary largely along W. Center Street. The irregularly shaped district stretches from N. 35th Street to N. 92nd Street.

Unofficial results show Martin won 68.51% of the vote to Smiter’s 30.6%. These results do not include absentee ballots from the city of Milwaukee.

District 11

Sup. Kathleen Vincent won a third term Tuesday, defeating challenger Ryan Antczak.

Vincent, an educator for Kenosha Unified School District, is also a member of the Greendale School Board. Her opponent, Antczak, is a former correctional officer and a frequent candidate for public office on the south side of Milwaukee. He has run for the Milwaukee Common Council, state Assembly and now twice for the Milwaukee County Board.

The race in District 11 grew contentious after Antczak began circulating mailers claiming Vincent “missed nearly 50% of meetings taxpayers pay her to attend” and that she “admits she struggles juggling three jobs.” Vincent responded by filing criminal charges against Antczak for knowingly spreading false information to affect the outcome of an election. In 2024, Antczak pleaded guilty to spreading false claims to affect an election while running against JoCasta Zamarripa for a seat on the Milwaukee Common Council.

District 11 includes the village of Greendale, the city of Greenfield and a small portion of the southwest side of the city of Milwaukee between S. 83rd Street and S. 27th Street.

Vincent won the district with 66.7% of the vote to Antczak’s 32.9%. These results do not include absentee ballots from the city of Milwaukee.

District 9

Sup. Patti Logsdon defeated Maqsood Khan to hang on to her seat in District 9, which includes sections of Franklin, Hales Corners, Greenfield and the city of Milwaukee. Khan is a gastroenterologist for Aurora Healthcare and a member of the Franklin School Board.

Unofficial results show Logsdon won the district with 58.7% of the vote to Khan’s 40.9%. These results do not include absentee ballots from the city of Milwaukee.

District 5

First-time candidate Roundtree coasted unopposed into victory in District 5. He is an art teacher at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and a fashion designer.

Roundtree picked up 98.35% of votes in District 5. These results do not include absentee ballots from the city of Milwaukee.