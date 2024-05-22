Old-Time Southside Tavern Closes

703 Club, operated by the Sollazos on Layton Ave. for more than 50 years, is no more.

703 Club, a longstanding tavern on Milwaukee’s South Side, has quietly closed after more than a half-century in business.

During its tenure in the Mitchell West neighborhood, the tavern endured stock market crashes, a global pandemic and several cycles of fashion trends, not to mention more than five decades of marriage between its owners, Ron and Terri Sollazo.

Originally opened by Ron’s father, 703 Club went through a number of ownership changes before the Sollazos took over in 1971. The couple continued to lead the bar throughout their careers and into retirement. Along the way, they welcomed four children and seven grandchildren.

Sometime within the past 10 months, however, 703 Club went dark. The business’s phone has been disconnected and a call to the owners went unanswered.

The tavern’s annual liquor license was last renewed on July 10, 2023.

The closure comes less than three years after the business, 703 W. Layton Ave., celebrated its 50th anniversary under the Sollazos’ ownership.

At the time, the couple operated the tavern on their own, with Terri serving drinks by day and Ron running the show at night. And though the owners were a large part of the bar’s appeal — and were reportedly full of good stories — customers also favored 703 Club for its selection of draft beers, local brews and scratch-made cocktails.

The tavern was known for its old-school decor, including a vintage cigarette machine, and seasonal decorations. Its wood-paneled walls, swear jar and Green Bay Packers decor were the peak of Midwestern tavern culture, which may have played a role in attracting largely out-of-town clientele. It also didn’t hurt that 703 Club was situated in close proximity to the airport and a handful of hotels.

The building itself, originally constructed in 1929, is under the ownership of Sollazo Family Revocable Trust, according to city records.

A current liquor license for the bar lists Terri as the sole owner. She did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.