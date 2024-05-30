New Seafood and Wings Restaurant For Busy Northside Intersection

Touch Down Wings & Seafood plans to open in the former KFC at the intersection of Fond du Lac Avenue, N. 35th and W. Burleigh streets.

A bustling, five-way intersection on Milwaukee’s North Side could soon be home to a new fast-food restaurant.

Touch Down Wings & Seafood, a family-owned establishment, is slated to open at 3440 W. Fond du Lac Ave., where the thoroughfare meets W. Burleigh and N. 35th streets. The building was formerly home to a KFC.

Owners Zhende, Bin Bin and Zhen Nan Chen told Urban Milwaukee that they aim to provide a new option for quick, convenient meals in the Sherman Park neighborhood.

After researching the area, the trio settled on a chicken and seafood-focused restaurant, said Zhen Nan, who noted that the menu would include mainly fried foods such as chicken wings, shrimp and sandwiches.

The new business, slated to open this summer, joins the family’s existing portfolio of establishments located across several different states. That includes Green Tea, a Chinese restaurant in Waukegan, Illinois, and two others in Savannah, Georgia, Zhen Nan said.

Touch Down Wings & Seafood plans to maintain its predecessor’s drive-thru and counter-service formats while also providing limited space for on-site seating. The owners have no plans at this time to serve alcohol.

Chen said that she and her partners are awaiting city approval for the restaurant, but hope to be open as soon as possible — likely within the next several months.

The building, originally constructed in 1981, is under the ownership of 3440 West Fond du Lac Real Estate LLC, which lists Xiao Ling Huang as its registered agent.

The building’s previous occupant, KFC, operated there until its closure in March, according to Chen. Chicken-centric Checkers, a fast-food restaurant, is located kitty-corner to the future Touch Down Wings & Seafood.

Once open, the restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Photos

