Sophie Bolich

MooSa’s Closes on Near West Side

New fast food restaurant is slated to replace the business, as owners prepare to reopen lakefront stand in May.

By - Apr 6th, 2023 05:02 pm
MooSa's, 405 N. 27th St. Photo taken April 5, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

MooSa’s, 405 N. 27th St. Photo taken April 5, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

MooSa’s, a fast food concept serving burgers and custard, has closed its Near West Side location. Opened in 2021, the restaurant was located at 405 N. 27th St., inside of the BP gas station at the corner W. St. Paul Ave. and N. 27th St.

As MooSa’s exits, another business is already slated to take its place. Amandeep Dhaliwal and Bhinderpal Singh would open Milwaukee Fish & Chicken at the address, with plans to serve hot meals for carryout only.

On the license application, the owners noted that they have previous experience from owning a Subway restaurant.

A menu for the restaurant features a variety of classic fast food fare including burgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries, chicken wings, tenders, nuggets and fish fry. The menu shows the restaurant would also sell fried okra, fried mushrooms, biscuits, salads, ice cream and shakes.

Milwaukee Fish & Chicken could open as soon as next month. The restaurant plans to operate daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prior to MooSa’s the 1,848-square-foot restaurant space was home to Chester’s fried chicken, another fast food restaurant.

The Near West Side MooSa’s was the second location for the restaurant, which also operates a seasonal stand at 2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr., at Bradford Beach.

Nasser Musa was the owner of MooSa’s on 27th Street. His brother, Alaa, owns the other location. Musa also opened Casablanca at 728 E. Brady St. with his brothers in 2005. A second location opened in Brookfield in 2018. A liquor license indicates his brother, Alaa, is the sole owner of the Brady Street location today.

According to Musa, the lakefront location for MooSa’s is preparing to reopen for the season, with plans to officially launch on Friday, May 5.

The owners of Milwaukee Fish & Chicken did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us