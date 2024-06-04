New Mexican Restaurant For Former Stubby’s

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In brainstorming a title for his Mexican restaurant concept, Miguel Lopez wanted something recognizable, yet not overdone — a name that showcased the vibrancy of both his country’s cuisine and its beautiful landscapes.

He settled on Cozumel, a nod to the tropical island located off the eastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula. Though he hails from central Mexico, Lopez said he was drawn to the title because of its uniqueness.

“We wanted to have a famous name, but we didn’t want to pick a name that all the other Mexican restaurants have,” said Lopez, who launched Cozumel Mexican Restaurant more than two decades ago and now operates three locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

After hearing of a restaurant space conveniently located along the Milwaukee riverfront, Lopez is preparing to expand his portfolio again. The fourth location for Cozumel is slated to open at 2060 N. Humboldt Ave., the former site of Stubby’s and — more briefly — Pizza Man.

In addition to its scenic location and expansive patio, the restaurant space is already fully equipped, said Lopez, making the decision to move in an easy one.

The building was most recently home to Pizza Man, which operated there for just under a year; the restaurant is now preparing to reopen in its former location on Downer Avenue.

The Humboldt Avenue restaurant where Cozumel will be located features a spacious indoor dining room and additional seating on its three-season outdoor patio. Along with a large bar, the new operators will inherit 53 tap lines primed for draft beers and other beverages.

Lopez said the upcoming restaurant will offer the same menu as existing locations. That includes tacos, fajitas, quesadillas, enchiladas, tostadas, burritos and chimichangas, as well as a variety of specialty plates such as carne asada, chile verde and piña ranchera.

The menu also features an assortment of seafood dishes and numerous vegetarian options.

A liquor license for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the restaurant could open as soon as this summer.

