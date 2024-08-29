New Throwback Bar Coming to King Drive

Get the 411 on 90s2k, the latest from brothers Jake and Seth Dehne.

Until this point in their careers, industry veterans Seth and Jake Dehne have focused on creating new memories for customers. Their latest venture, 90s2K Cafe, aims to leave patrons fondly remembering old ones.

The new business, slated to open Sept. 13, is designed with nostalgia in mind.

And though its still a work in progress, the space is already jam-packed with throwback items, from old-school gaming equipment and salvaged payphones to retro band merch and rows of cassette tapes.

“It’s about the conversation,” Seth said. “It’s triggering an emotional response — times in your life that you think back to and remember … that’s what we’re trying to go after.”

A large display—one of the tavern’s centerpieces—will depict scenes from popular movies from the 90s and early aughts, framed with lines of VHS tapes.

And that’s just a small preview of what’s in store. The brothers are keeping their most exciting additions, including a 60-foot mural created by a local artist, under wraps until the grand opening.

“We want people to come in here and be like, ‘whoa,'” Seth said. “It’s vibrant, it’s bright.”

“It’s fun,” Jake added. “It feels fun.”

The brothers have a long history with the building, 1103 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., which has seen numerous businesses come and go over the past decades. Several of those belonged to the Dehnes, who once operated Have A Nice Day Cafe, Suite and The Pub Club at the address.

“This building was home for both of us for a long time,” Seth said. “So each one of us has had an eclectic input into what we’re doing.”

The 5,000-square-foot tavern space was most recently occupied by Howl at the Moon, which closed in early 2024. The brothers had no stake in the previous business.

Along with the conversation-starting decor, 90s2K Cafe will feature on-theme beverages and — eventually — food. From the bar, guests can expect shareable “fishbowl” cocktails and mixed drinks made with Little Hug Fruit Barrels.

The tavern will also feature a regular liquor program, with a special emphasis on high-end tequilas and bourbons, which Jake noted have recently gained popularity among younger patrons.

The food program is still under development, but will likely include pizza and casual snacks. Jake said he’s been considering a number of throwback offerings, listing Hot Pockets, Lunchables, Pop Tarts, hot dogs, brats and gourmet peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches as possibilities.

“We have so many great restaurants on the street, so we have to be unique,” Jake said.

The brothers said they hope to cater to multiple demographics, welcoming a more mature crowd in the afternoon and evening for happy hour drinks and casual hangouts until around midnight, when the tavern will transition into a late-night spot for dancing, DJs and more.

“We really want to bring those people back to have that nostalgic moment,” Seth said, referring to the 30-and-older crowd. “We still like to do the same things — meaning dance, sing-along, have fun, enjoy the environment — we want to do those things. We just want to do them a little earlier.”

Music, whether it comes from the jukebox or speakers, will focus on hits from the 90s and early 2000s.

90s2K Cafe is set to open on Sept. 13, featuring a performance by DJ Cloroxx. Updates and additional information about the tavern can be found on social media.

