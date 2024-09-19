Colombian Cafe Coming to Crossroads Collective

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Some things are too good not to share — at least according to Jonah and Valentina Sloan.

The couple are soon to open Capybara Cafe at Crossroads Collective, bringing Colombian street fare and espresso drinks to the East Side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave.

“I’m excited for everybody to try Colombian food,” Jonah said. “I know it changed my life.”

He added that Valentina, who is originally from Cali, Colombia, is the main chef, as well as the “heart and soul” of the business.

While growing up in South America, Valentina mastered traditional dishes such as arepas and empanadas in the kitchen at her family’s restaurant, leveraging the practice as a way to connect with her roots while also sharing her culture with others.

“Every dish that I make is a family recipe,” she said in a statement. “I’ve been cooking since I was a child, and after seeing the joy it would bring to my friends and family it truly became my passion. Cooking truly fills my heart.”

The couple first launched Capybara Cafe last year in Freeport, Illinois, setting up shop in a tiny booth at the local library. When they heard that Crossroads Collective was seeking new vendors, the couple jumped at the opportunity.

“We went for it,” Jonah said, noting his fondness for the city. “I do have family here in Milwaukee, and every time we visit, we have a great time. We love it.”

Capybara Café is scheduled to open on Sept. 30 in the stall formerly occupied by Noodle Me. Meanwhile, the Freeport location will continue until its lease ends in December. Jonah’s mom has since taken over the business, transitioning its menu to focus on American offerings such as quiche, sloppy joes, pulled pork and more.

“Our Colombian side of the menu came with us here,” Jonah said.

In addition to arepas and empanadas, guests can expect salchipapas, or fried sausages served over a bed of french fries and garnished with various condiments; pandebono, cassava-based bread stuffed with cheese; Colombian hot dogs and more.

The cafe will also serve an array of espresso drinks, including lattes and mochas, as well as hot chocolate. Eventually, fresh fruit juices will be added to the menu.

Capybaras, which have recently taken the internet by storm, felt like natural mascot for the cafe; however, it nearly had a different name entirely.

“When we were talking about opening the cafe, we were saying different animals native to South America,” Jonah said. “One of the ones I liked a lot was the glass frog … but glass frogs are poisonous, so that was probably not the best name for a restaurant.” So they went with capybara, a giant but cute-looking rodent.

Like many others at the time, the couple found their social media feeds inundated with capybara content and realized the name was perfect for their business. “It just rolled off the tongue nicely,” Jonah said.

Capybara Cafe will join existing vendors at Crossroads Collective including Mex Ave, Temple Goddess, Adonis Burger Co., Scratch Ice Cream, Nute’s Café, Noodle Me, and Awi Sushi.

The couple said they’re looking forward to the next adventure.

“I can’t wait to introduce people to my culture,” said Valentina. “And for those Colombians that may be missing home, hopefully this will take them back for a moment.”

