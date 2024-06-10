Pizza Shuttle Opening Downtown Slice Shop, Food Cart

East-side business adding second location at 3rd Street Market with more diversified menu.

After nearly 40 years in operation on Milwaukee’s East Side, Pizza Shuttle is planning to expand its footprint — and menu — with a second location at 3rd Street Market Hall.

The new growth is part of a multi-tiered plan that also includes a health-focused sibling brand and a mobile food cart.

The project, led by Kirby Clark and Phil Wilder, is already well underway; Pizza Shuttle Slice Shop is expected to open later this month at the food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

It replaces Paper Plane Pizza, which closed in late May.

“We’re excited to fill the pizza niche at 3rd Street Market Hall,” Clark said in a statement. “We’re grateful to be partnering with 3rd Street Market Hall to expand our beloved Pizza Shuttle into this new and high-energy space.”

Pizza Shuttle plans to diversify its menu at the new location, offering Detroit-style and cracker-crust pizzas in addition to its classic hand-tossed pies. The restaurant will also introduce a variety of snacks and appetizers including Bosco sticks, breadsticks and pinwheels.

Pizza Shuttle’s flagship location, which first opened in 1985, is at 1827 N. Farwell Ave. And while Clarke is “eager to take on this new opportunity,” he said the business’s “home and roots will forever be on Farwell.”

New Brand, Mobile Concept

The new location represents more than just physical growth for the employee-owned Pizza Shuttle; it also leaves room for future evolution and development within the business.

That includes the launch of Goodland Greens, a health-conscious brand centered on fresh ingredients and flavors.

The concept, also led by Clark and Wilder, is expected to open in an adjacent vendor stall at the food hall by the end of June. In contrast to Pizza Shuttle’s cheesy, carb-heavy menu, Goodland Greens will focus on salads, wraps, smoothies and juices.

Along with its growing brick-and-mortar presence, Pizza Shuttle is taking its pies on the road. The restaurant recently debuted a food cart, which made its first public appearance at Locust Street Festival on June 9.

Future engagements will likely include community events, school lunch programs, citywide gatherings and more, according to a news release.

The cart is also planning to collaborate with Drink Wisconsinbly for a co-branded “Shuttle Wisconsinbly” meant to promote both Wisconsin-based companies at the same time.

For future updates and opening date announcements, keep an eye on Pizza Shuttle’s social media pages.

