Shawarma Restaurant Planned For Brewery District

You’ve heard of Shawarma King and Shawarma Palace. Now, get ready for Mr. Shawarma.

The new restaurant may not have a royal title, but its menu promises to measure up, said owner Amjad Amali, who plans to open the counter-service eatery at the Eleven25 food court at 1125 N. 9th St.

Amali brings years of experience to the new venture, having worked at numerous restaurants throughout Milwaukee; Mr. Shawarma will be his first foray into ownership.

Equipped with plenty of industry knowledge, Amali said he felt prepared for the next step. “I have experience and I want to own my own business,” he said. “I don’t want to work for anybody, I just want to take care of my business.”

Mr. Shawarma will replace Fil Fil, a Mediterranean eatery that opened in late 2023 at the food court. Amali recently took ownership of Fil Fil’s Brewery District location, changing the name and menu in the process.

Fil Fil locations at 700 W. Wisconsin Ave. and 433 W. Saint Paul Ave. will remain under the ownership of Fady Qetairi, with no current plans for changes.

At Mr. Shawarma, Amali said his customers can expect a menu featuring several versions of the restaurant’s namesake dish, including chicken shawarma, beef shawarma and mixed grill offerings. Sandwiches and wraps, hummus, sides, desserts and an assortment of beverages will also be available at the counter-service establishment.

A more detailed menu will become available as the restaurant’s opening date approaches.

A license application for Mr. Shawarma is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

If approved, the proposed hours of operation for Mr. Shawarma are 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily, according to a license application.

The food court at Eleven25 is also home to Tangled Noodles, Marco Pollo, Bento Xpert, El Tapatio and Coaches. Each of the quick-service restaurants occupies approximately 200 square feet within the restaurant hub.

