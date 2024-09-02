Judy’s Cantina Opens on Farwell Avenue

Mexican restaurant back in business at a new location, following a devastating fire.

Less than a year after a devastating fire, Judy’s Cantina is officially open in its new location, and already receiving plentiful praise from fans of the restaurant’s margaritas, burritos and more.

Its return was so popular, in fact, that customers sold out every menu item during the soft opening last week.

“We definitely felt the love,” co-owner Kevin Lopez told Urban Milwaukee.

Judy’s previous location at 2207 E. North Ave., known as Judy’s on North, was damaged in a fire last December. Since then, the business has been operating out of a food truck. The mobile concept will continue as Judy’s settles into its new space at 2124 N. Farwell Ave.

Shortly after the soft opening on Aug. 22, positive reviews began to pour in, many from former regulars. Lopez noted that it was a pleasure to reconnect with loyal customers who had been anxiously awaiting the return of Judy’s.

The Mexican restaurant now occupies a 3,200-square-foot space that was once home to Simple Cafe. Another concept, Sonora’s, previously had plans to open at the address, going as far as securing a license and redecorating, but those plans never materialized.

Lopez said the redesign is a perk, as the ambiance fits well with his vision for the restaurant. In addition to colorful walls and rustic decor, the new space features a shaded outdoor patio.

Judy’s shares the building with several other businesses including Waterford Wine & Spirits, Back Street Korean barbecue and hot pot, Allie Boy’s and Good City Brewing.

Prior to the fire, Judy’s was in business for four years at its former East Side location. The restaurant, named after Lopez’s mother and business partner, Judith Figueroa, opened in 2019, replacing Jalisco Mexican Restaurant. Both Figueroa and Lopez had worked at Jalisco before taking over the space.

Although best known for its ice-cold house margaritas and “famous burritos,” Judy’s offers an extensive menu of tacos, gorditas, sopes, enchiladas, chimichangas, tostadas and more. Appetizers such as nachos, guacamole and chips with salsa are also available.

Judy’s Cantina is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Online ordering is available.

For regular updates and special announcements, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

