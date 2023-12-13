Mexican Restaurant Damaged in Fire

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Judy’s on North will be closed until further notice following an overnight fire that took place inside the Mexican restaurant, 2207 E. North Ave., earlier this week.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which ignited in the kitchen at just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to a report from TMJ4. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

Judy’s posted an update to social media on Tuesday. “It saddens us to say there was a fire early this morning at Judy’s, but we are thankful that no one was hurt or even present at the time,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

“We will be closed today and until further notice. We will be sure to keep you posted as we navigate through this. Our guest[s] mean everything to us and we thank you right now for continued support.”

Judith Figueroa and her son, Kevin Lopez, opened Judy’s on North in 2019. The building was previously home to Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, where Figueroa worked for three decades — 25 years as a server and five years as operator — before she and Lopez launched their own restaurant in the space.

Judy’s on North is known for its burritos, margaritas and Taco Tuesday specials. The restaurant also serves breakfast, as well as a large menu of Mexican specialty dishes.

Figueroa and Lopez operated a second restaurant, Cocina 1022, for just under a year in the Harbor View neighborhood. The restaurant closed in 2019. The building, 1022 S. 1st St., is now home to Mobay Cafe.

Judy’s on North has not yet shared a potential reopening date. Future updates will be posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

A nearby restaurant remains closed due to a fire that occurred over the summer. Kawa, 2321 N. Murray Ave., as well as two other businesses in the same building, sustained extensive damage in an overnight fire last June. The restaurant is operating out of Crossroads Collective until repairs to its original location are complete.