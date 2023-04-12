10 Ways To Celebrate Milwaukee Day

Check out these food and beverage specials at restaurants, bars and breweries.

On April 14, the city will swell with local pride in celebration of Milwaukee Day (or 414 Day), a statewide holiday inspired by the city’s 414 ZIP code.

There’s no shortage of events to commemorate the holiday — from live music performances to the 414 flag drop at City Hall. But for those whose love of the city is rivaled only by their love of food and drink, these ten spots are worth a visit this Friday.

Braise

Braise, a farm-to-table bistro in the Walker’s Point neighborhood will offer its steamed pork buns at the discounted price of $4.14. Order any tap beer on the side for an additional $4.14.

The restaurant, 1101 S. 2nd St., is open Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

Heirloom MKE

Heirloom MKE, a Milwaukee-based food truck, is rolling out a crowd-favorite special ahead of the upcoming holiday. The restaurant’s 414 burger features a beef or impossible patty and Door County cherry compote, with a triple dose of dairy from melted American cheese, beer-battered Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds and Lakefront Brewery beer-infused cheese sauce.

The over-the-top burger will be available Thursday, April 13 at Draft & Vessel in Wauwatosa from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, April 14 at The Fermentorium in Wauwatosa from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday. April 15 at Lion’s Tail Brewing in Wauwatosa from noon until 8 p.m.

Heirloom will make its way back to Milwaukee on Saturday, April 15, serving up the last of its 414 burgers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Milwaukee Makers Market at Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Dr.

Birch

The monthly Bistro Lunch pop-up at Birch, 459 E. Pleasant St., coincides with this year’s 414 Day, giving Milwaukeeans a perfect reason to stop in at the elegant, open-kitchen restaurant.

The New American concept will transform into a French-style bistro for its Friday lunch service, featuring an a la carte menu with dishes such as steak au poivre and other creations from chef Kyle Knall.

Reservation slots are available between 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. and can be made online.

Paper Plane Pizza

The 3rd Street Market Hall vendor will be slinging slices of cheese pizza for $4.14 all day Friday.

Led by Dustin Drankiewicz and Milos Stevanovic, the slice shop opened in November at the market hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Though the concept originated in Chicago, customers can rest assured that the restaurant is well-assimilated to the good land — no deep dish in sight.

Paper Plane Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Central Standard

To celebrate Milwaukee Day, Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen is offering a classic Wisconsin cocktail at an unbeatable price: free.

The downtown distillery, 320 E. Clybourn St., will host an April 14 happy hour from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with every attendee receiving a free brandy old fashioned.

“This our little way of saying ‘thank you’ to all the people who make our city great,” said co-founder Evan Hughes. “Every Milwaukeean deserves a free cocktail and a little gratitude this April 14.”

Each complimentary cocktail will be made with Central Standard’s North Wisconsin brandy; the small-batch spirit is the first-ever brandy produced by a Milwaukee company.

Lowlands Group

Enjoy a High Speed Wit for the discounted price of $4.14 at any of the Milwaukee area Lowlands establishments.

The beer is the result of a collaboration between Lowlands and Brouwerij Van Steenberge. The Belgium-based, seventh generation family brewery is a founding member of the Lowlands Brewing Collaborative.

High Speed Wit is a robust and round witbier with flavors of orange, lemon and a hint of cinnamon — balanced by an earthy nuttiness from Belgian yeasts.

The Milwaukee Day deal is available at Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, 2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Cafe Benelux, 346 N. Broadway, Cafe Hollander, 2608 N. Downer Ave., or Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, in Wauwatosa.

Cafe Hollander also has locations in Wauwatosa, Madison, Mequon and Brookfield.

Uncle Buck’s

Milwaukee Day at Uncle Buck’s will feature $1 off all Lakefront Brewery taps.

A current tap list at the bar includes Lakefront’s IPA, Riverwest Stein and Barrel Aged Imperial Raspberry Vanilla ale and Fixed Gear red ale. The tavern also offers an assortment of cocktails and a full menu featuring pub fare.

The all-day special will take place at the downtown bar, 1125 N. Martin L King Jr Dr. The bar is open from 4 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Sprecher Brewing Co.

Sprecher Brewing Co. is offering bottles of root beer featuring commemorative 414 labels. A four-pack goes for $5. Throw in a Milwaukee-themed Sprecher baseball cap for a total of $22. The first 40 customers to purchase a four-pack and a hat will receive a free magnet to match the hat.

Sprecher Brewing Co. is located at 701 W. Glendale Ave. The 414 Day sale will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last.

The brewery will also offer discounted tours on April 14. Adult tours are $8, while minors pay $5. Children under age 5 are always free.

All tours are 45 minutes and include a commemorative glass, four beer samples (eight-ounces each) for those age 21 and older, as well as unlimited craft soda. Tours can be booked online.

Urban Harvest Brewing Co.

Urban Harvest Brewing Co. is celebrating Milwaukee Day with all-day specials on the brewery’s 414 Golden Ale.

Pints of the ale will be sold for $4 on Friday, April 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Walker’s Point brewery, 1024 S. 5th St.

Indeed Brewing Company