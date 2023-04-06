Indeed Hosts ‘Flight Night’ For Milwaukee Day

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

April 14 is fast approaching, and with it, the annual Milwaukee Day celebration. Many businesses across the city are pulling out all the stops — or rather, tapping all the kegs — in anticipation of a day of hometown pride.

What began as a grassroots celebration on April 14, the date corresponding with Milwaukee’s 414 area code, became official in 2019 when Governor Tony Evers proclaimed the date a statewide holiday.

In Walker’s Point, Indeed Brewing Company will host another round of ‘Flight Night,’ featuring special small-batch infusion kegs of its own Hello, Milwaukee American lager.

‘Flight Night’ is set for Friday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the taproom and pilot brewery, 530 S. 2nd St.

Cullen Voss, taproom manager at Indeed, said the event aims to provide visitors with a new experience, whether they’re long-time craft beer enthusiasts or new to the scene.

“What’s really fun about these flight nights is that it kind of levels the playing field for everybody,” he said. “Everybody gets to come in and try a brand new thing that we’ve been working on.

Next Friday’s lineup includes four infusions: Brass Monkey Beermosa, infused with orange juice and zest; Wake Up, Milwaukee, which gets a kick from whole coffee beans; Milwaukee Hot Pepper, featuring dried chile de árbol and cinnamon; and Hello Hibiscus Lime, infused with red berry tea, lime juice and lime zest.

While Indeed’s coffee-infused beer makes regular appearances at the taproom, the others are relatively new, Voss said, adding that while the process involved a bit of trial and error, the recipes came together quickly.

“Our brewers here are really diligent in doing their homework beforehand,” he said. In particular, Dana La Vake, assistant brewer at the Milwaukee taproom, led the charge on the infusions.

In addition to beer flights, Indeed will be selling its Hello, Milwaukee swag in the merch corner at the taproom.

Those interested in attending can RSVP to the event on Facebook.